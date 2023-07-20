Chicago Fire aired its season 11 finale recently and there were many shocking moments that had fans on the edge of their seats. There was a surprise return, an engagement, and a fan-favorite character getting shot on duty.

However, some viewers are wondering what the future holds for another favorite officer, Lieutenant Christopher Hermann, who is played by David Eigenberg.

The character has been a staple part of the NBC procedural drama since it began in 2012. But will the actor be back for season 12? Here's all we know…

Will Christopher Herrmann be back for Chicago Fire season 12?

So far, NBC has not officially confirmed its full cast list for season 12. But, according to One Chicago Centre online, David Eigenberg is one of the familiar faces listed as "expected to return." What's more, we haven't heard from David himself that he's set to leave. So here's hoping that Herrmann will be back at Firehouse 51 for the foreseeable!

Why are fans worried about Christopher Herrmann?

In season 11, Herrmann's character had a sad turn of events when his wife Cindy, who is played by Robyn Coffin, was diagnosed with lung cancer. In episode 11, titled Guy I Used to Know, it revealed that she had been unwell with a cough for a while before eventually she was told she had the heartbreaking disease.

It's clear Herrmann, understandably, was devastated by the news as he said: "I'm a firefighter. I go into smoke and chemicals all day. I'm the one that's supposed to get lung cancer, not her."

© NBC David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

Cindy's illness prompted some fans to think that it could indicate Herrmann stepping back from his work at Firehouse 51, with one fan on Reddit stating: "They've set up the Cindy cancer storyline as a device for Herrmann’s exit from the firehouse. Cindy will succumb to her illness, Herrmann will be running into fires but this time it will be different."

However, this theory was squashed when, thankfully, Cindy's treatment was a success and she was declared cancer free. Here's hoping for a more smooth sailing run for Herrmann and his family in season 12.

© NBC David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann

When will Chicago Fire season 12 be released?

Although we know that season 12 is happening, fans might be waiting a little while. Firstly, the show faced setbacks when it came to budget cuts and it was reported via Deadline that the One Chicago franchise is heading for some changes to its casting as a result.

The report claimed that the agreed budget, which will keep the shows on the air for another season, will mean the main cast will appear in fewer episodes than usual.

© NBC David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Not only that, but the ongoing writer's strike means that the new season may take longer than initially planned.

This means that season 12 of the NBC procedural series is, like many others, going to be delayed. For Chicago Fire, filming usually runs throughout the summer so that a new season can kick off on NBC in September. However, this will now no longer occur.

NBC also recently announced a shakeup to their fall schedule as a result of the strike action from SAG-AFTRA. Rather than airing re-runs of One Chicago on Wednesdays in September, they will instead air America's Got Talent on Wednesday, September 27, and the People's Choice Country Awards on the following Thursday, September 28. After that, it plans to air reruns of One Chicago on Wednesdays at 8pm EST starting October 4.