Chicago Fire suffers huge setback as main character leaves show after 12 seasons

Chicago Fire is losing its leader after it was confirmed that Eamonn Walker is stepping back from his role as boss Wallace Boden.

Deadline reported the news that Eamonn will no longer be a series regular on the NBC series after 12 seasons with the One Chicago franchise.

The outlet says his character won't be killed off and will return in some capacity down the line.

Fans of the show will know that Wallace's character has been on a leave of absence to deal with family matters, but they won't know more about his circumstances until the May 22 finale, "Never Say Goodbye".

The season closer has been teased as: "Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner. A tense call brings up painful memories for Carver [Jake Lockett] and Damon [Michael Bradway]. Mouch [Christian Stolte] struggles to adjust to the new Truck."

© NBC Eamonn Walker is stepping back from Chicago Fire

Eamonn has enjoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry and has been working for four decades both on the big screen, small screen and the stage.

Eamonn has starred on the show since its debut in 2012 and was one of five remaining series regulars from the first season. The others are David Eigenberg, Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte and Joe Minoso.

© NBC Chief Wallace Boden, played by Eamonn Walker, will be missed

His departure comes after Kara Kilmer, who plays paramedic, Sylvie Brett, also left the show.

She married Matt Casey, who was a series regular played by Jesse Spencer in the middle of season 12.

Alberto Rosende played firefighter Blake Gallo but also quit Chicago Fire in the season 12 premiere.

© NBC Kara Killmer played Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire

Fans were disappointed by another shake up recently when it was confirmed that How to Get Away with Murder star Rome Flynn was being written out of the hit show.

The actor played the role of Derrick Gibson and was only in the series for six episodes before leaving.

© Getty Rome Flynn left the show after six episodes

Speaking to Variety about leaving the show, he explained: “Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing.

"I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right."