Amanda Owen: Why did Ravenseat close? All we know about Yorkshire Shepherdess' future

Amanda Owen often keeps her followers up to date with the goings on in her professional and personal life, whether it's through her active Twitter and Instagram accounts, or while previously appearing on her Channel 5 TV show, Our Yorkshire Farm, which she starred in alongside her family.

But fans were left feeling a little disappointed when the television presenter announced the closure of her Yorkshire farm, Ravenseat, recently. So why did the farm close, and what does it mean for the future? Here's what we know…

Why did Ravenseat Farm close?

When the closure news was announced last week, specific reasons were not provided. However, it's not the first time that the farm has been shut to members of the public.

In May 2022, the farm ceased people from visiting the farm due to the family being overwhelmed by the lambing season. Although lambing season is over for this year, it's possible that the logistics of the farm mean that they are unable to allow people to visit currently.

© Instagram Amanda Owen recently closed Ravenseat Farm

The Owen family, in particular Amanda and her ex-husband Clive, work day in day out to ensure the smooth running of the farm overall as a business; including the agricultural upkeep, looking after the animals, as well as serving members of the public cream teas.

Amanda's children are keen helpers, too. Her eldest son, Reuben, is a keen farmer himself and has clearly followed in his parents' footsteps. Reuben has even previously documented his journey to becoming an expert in agriculture in Channel 5's Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, on which he appeared with his dad, Clive.

What has Amanda Owen said about Ravenseat's closure?

Amanda shared the news of the closure on her social media and her website. The TV star did not go into detail about Ravenseat closing, instead opting to post a simple message that read: "Ravenseat Farm is closed to visitors until further notice, so, unfortunately, we are not serving cream teas. Thank you for your understanding. Amanda."

Will Amanda Owen be back on TV?

Our Yorkshire Farm was cancelled at the end of 2022, a few months after it was confirmed that Amanda and her husband, Clive, had separated. Opening up about the decision, Amanda told MailOnline: "There was nobody involved in the break-up with Clive and I don't understand why this is being suggested."

She went on to add: "We are co-parenting and the whole family is very happy… I was just with Clive this morning… There's absolutely no problem between us."