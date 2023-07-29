Amanda Owen's son Reuben breaks silence as Ravenseat Farm closes

Earlier in the week, Amanda Owen confirmed the disappointing news that Ravenseat Farm was sadly closing "until further notice" for unspecified reasons, and now her eldest son Reuben has taken to social media.

However, the teenager, who hosts his own show Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, was commenting on the closure of the beautiful farmland, but instead gave fans a glimpse into him enjoying some dirtbiking. The teenager was clearly a natural in the snaps he shared, as he rode up a hill with ease alongside some close competition, but he revealed in his caption that things didn't fully go his way.

"Good bit of fun at bainbridge hill climb sadly was cut a bit short due to a bit of carb trouble," he explained in his caption. The carburettor on a dirtbike helps supply the engine with fuel and air, meaning its an essential bit of kit if Reuben intended to compete.

His fans were quick to react, as one said: "Can't have all work and no play good on you Reuben!" and a second added: "Good work mate! Did you hit it in second gear in the end? Nice to meet you," and a third joked about his engine trouble as they teased: "Potatoes are a good source of carbs."

© Instagram Reuben is a keen dirtbiker

A fourth posted: "Nice to wind down after your hard work, sorry about the carb trouble!" while a fifth wrote: "A good try all the same, next time you'll be better."

Amanda confirmed earlier in the week that Ravenseat Farm, which helped launch her and her family to national fame had temporarily closed down, with a message on the website now reading: "Ravenseat Farm is closed to visitors until further notice, so unfortunately we are not serving cream teas. Thank you for your understanding. Amanda."

The Ravenseat website carries this message

The message did not reveal for what reason Amanda took the decision to close the farm to the public, and she has been silent on her social media since the message was posted.

This means that updates from the farm are also incredibly unlikely, and earlier in the year Reuben was forced to take a social media detox when his phone ended up gettung run over by a "bulldozer".

Amanda and Reuben work together on Ravenseat

Upon his return, the 19-year-old shared the sweetest snap alongside his mum, with the pair beaming from ear to ear on their sprawling family farm, and Reuben even flashing an enthusiastic thumbs-up.

Captioning the image, Reuben penned: "I've nicked my mum's phone as mine got [run] over by a bulldozer and I'm now locked out of my Instagram for anyone wondering why I've disappeared [tractor emoji]. @reubenowen74 be back soon [crossed fingers emoji]."

Reuben lost access to his social media earlier in the month

Fans and friends were quick to send messages of support, with one writing: "Oh Rueben poor phone didn't stand a chance. Mum to the rescue, great to see you both," while a second noted: "Oh no! That’s not good. We can’t manage without our phones. Hope you manage to replace it soon so that you can get back to posting."

A third quipped: "Well that's one way to destroy a phone, lad!" and a fourth added: "It did make me chuckle though! Good to see you both!"