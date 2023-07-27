Amanda Owen shares cryptic message amid disappointing update

Amanda Owen has been thrilling fans for years with insights into her family life in Our Yorkshire Farm as she and her children work on Ravenseat Farm in the Yorkshire Dales.

Throughout the year, the stunning area offers a wide variety of activities for visitors, including afternoon teas, however, during the week, Amanda took to the official website to share a disappointing message with visitors. Those who access the offical website of the Yorkshire Shepherdess are now greeted with a message that reads: "Ravenseat Farm is closed to visitors until further notice, so unfortunately we are not serving cream teas. Thank you for your understanding. Amanda."

The message did not reveal for what reason Amanda took the decision to close the farm to the public, and she has been silent on her social media since the message was posted. Her eldest son, Rueben, has also been silent on his social media feed.

Amanda typically takes breaks from social media, and earlier in the year she was absent from all platforms for six weeks, before sharing with her followers a joyous update from Ravenseat.

In a multi-photo post, she revealed the family have had birthday celebrations for her son Miles and spent time with many animals while basking in the summer sunshine. One of the insightful posts showed one of the family's horses hilariously poking his head into their home via a wooden door.

"Summer at Ravenseat," Amanda simply captioned the post, along with a sunshine emoji and the photos included a birthday cake for her 17-year-old son, her daughters riding and tending to Shetland ponies, her eldest daughter Raven holding an owl and her family enjoying al fresco sausages on a fire.

Fans adored Amanda's post, with many taking to the comments section to share the love. "Ooh hello, we’ve missed you lovely to see your gorgeous family xx," wrote one, and: "So lovely to see you all xx we miss you on tv xx," added another. A third penned: "Happy Birthday Miles... lovely to see u all on my Instagram again loved you since I read your first book, before you were on telly xx."

It's been a challenging year for Amanda who split from her husband Clive back in June 2022 after 21 years of marriage. At the time of their separation, Amanda shared a statement via her Instagram Stories. "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate," she noted, before adding: "This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

Speaking in April, Clive opened up for the first time about his split from his wife of 21 years, admitting that he had a "massive part" to play in the breakdown of the marriage. "It's a tough time for Amanda now and so I thought it was only right, I don't do social media or any of that so I sort of disappear."

He continued: "I handled it very badly, it was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things and I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending, a massive part to play."

Clive added: "When all this went on, I was ranting and raving and drinking and carrying on. It was taking her away I think, and it wasn't. She was committed and we were all committed but it seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and behaved badly towards her. I should have been supportive and I was doing the absolute opposite."