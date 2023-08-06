Strictly Come Dancing confirms fifth celebrity contestant - 'This is going to be a VIBE'

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to our screens very soon and on Sunday, viewers learned that Eddie Kadi was the fifth confirmed celebrity contestant.

The comedian and radio presenter's participation was announced on Eddie's own show, The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show, on BBC Radio1Xtra.

The multi-talented star said "WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am.

"I'm so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE."

© BBC Eddie Kadi is the fifth celebrity to join Strictly 2023

Eddie has previously hosted the prestigious MOBO Awards and appeared on numerous programmes including Blankety Blank, The National Comedy Awards, Tonight with Target, +44 Presents: The Noughties Podcast, Don’t Hate the Playaz, and Road to Afro Nation: Davido Live.

As well as fronting The Official Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra, he is a Team Captain on ITV's entertainment programme Sorry I Didn't Know.

This year, the star has been nominated for both the Royal Television Society Best Breakthrough Award and Best Breakthrough Presenter at the Edinburgh TV Awards and he is making his own documentary for Channel 4.

© Getty Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman

Strictly will return this autumn, and although the full lineup has yet to be revealed, it's already looking impressive. On Saturday morning, it was confirmed on Claudia Winkleman's show on BBC Radio 2 that Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy will be joining actor Amanda Abbington, TV presenter and newsreader Angela Rippon and film and theatre actor Layton Williams in the 2023 series.

"I'm surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of 'you only live once!' and I can't wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude," he said in a statement, adding: "I know I'm going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I'm not the only one enjoying my participation."

© BBC Krishnan Guru-Murthy is also joining the show

Krishnan is best known as the main anchor of Channel 4 News, as well as reporting for the foreign affairs series Unreported World and hosting live debates for Channel 4 during elections, referendums and major crises, he also won the Royal Television Society Journalism Award for best Network Presenter in 2022.

© Getty Amanda Abbington is the excited to get dancing

Meanwhile, Sherlock star Amanda said: "I'm thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I'm actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!

"Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I'm really looking forward to the training too, I'm quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can't wait to start!"

© Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA Layton Williams at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards

Stage and screen actor Layton – who has performed in Billy Elliot and Everyone's Talking About Jamie – said: "Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK!"

© Getty Angela Rippon was the second contestant to be announced

Angela Rippon, who currently presents BBC's Rip-Off Britain and is a regular on Morning Live and The One Show, commented: "Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me..."