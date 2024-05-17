Cannes Film Festival Day 4: Partying with Barry Keoghan and Hunter Schafer

Hello lovely readers! You will be pleased to know that day four of Cannes Film Festival brought the sunshine but also a slew of even more Hollywood stars - and I cannot wait to tell you all about it.

Rubbing shoulders with Saltburn's biggest star

As a huge fan of both Saltburn and The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, my jaw was on the floor when we bumped into Barry Keoghan and Hunter Schafer at the Nesspresso x Brut party.

The pair were living it up in the VIP section next to the glamorous orange and white pinstriped umbrellas we were sitting under, so, of course, we had to shoot our shot and say hello.

We had to say hello to the Saltburn star!

Sadly, Hunter was on her way out as we walked over so we didn't get to quiz her on all things Hunger Games, but we did have a quick catch-up with Barry, who had just hours prior made his way up the famed cherry-red staircase at the premiere of his movie, Bird.

He was more than happy to oblige and indulge us with a selfie, but most importantly, I am very pleased to report that he couldn't have been more friendly.

© Kristy Sparow Hunter looked sensational!

Following our Nespresso exploit we headed for the Magnum party which was located at the next-door beach club. The pink paradise theme was the antithesis of the previous vibrant orange-hued event, and we both slipped on our most chic pink and purple dresses to ensure we nailed the theme.

Now Gossip Girl fans take a deep breath because Lily Van Der Woodsen AKA, Kelly Rutherford, was in the building as was pop star Charlie XCX.

After battling the epic bathroom queue, we partook in a glass of champers and delicious raspberry-infused ice cream - a winning combination if I do say so myself, before dancing the night away underneath the ultra-chic confetti that cascaded from the sky.

Press conference Megalopolis

More celebrities came our way the following morning when we captured the cast of Megalopolis on the way to their press conference about the film.

© Samir Hussein The Megalopolis cast put on a dazzling display

Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel and Aubrey Plaza made their way down the mini red carpet waving, with Nathalie even stopping to take selfies with excited fans.

Whilst we haven't had a chance to watch the movie yet, it's number one on our list. The movie has been one of the most anticipated at the festival after being shrouded in speculation over its production. "[It has been] re-written up to 300 times in 40 years," director Francis Ford Coppola previously said of the project:

Our A-list experience

Between the celebrity parties and A-list press conferences, we found little a bit of time to follow in the footsteps of our favourite stars. So we headed to Lucia Beach Club for lunch, and the colourful beach haven just so happens to be hosting the majority of the exclusive after-parties for the week's remaining films - and we can see why.

Just hours before we stepped through the door, the club played host to Ron Howard and according to chef Alessandro Pizza, "he was great."

We lived it up like A-Listers at Lucia Beach Club

Alessandro also revealed he's cooked for the likes of Robert Di Nero, Nicole Kidman, and Quentin Tarantino so we knew we were in for some incredible food.

The cherry on top of the impeccable meal was the view from our table. Picture crashing waves glittering in the sunshine and oversized day beds with facing the shore - a truly remarkable set-up!

Cannes Fashion

What to wear this week was the question plaguing my nightmares until the plane took off from Gatwick. 'How on earth are we to keep up with the glitterati's perfectly fitted bespoke designer looks?' I thought.

But since being at the festival my fears for my fashion dissipated due to the unbelievable scenes of aspirational ensembles - and I couldn't be more inspired.

© Jacopo Raule Celebrities and guests alike have been serving up some serious fashion inspiration

So far, the attending crowds from audience members to celebrities have stepped onto La Croisette wearing an eclectic mix of summer fashion, but it feels like on day four everyone is even more elevated.

Today we saw everything from a bikini-clad bombshell holding a Barbie version of herself to a glamorous lady in a canary yellow puff-ball dress and I for one have never seen yellow look so chic!

What's next?

As for what's on the agenda for tonight, we have another trip to the Nespresso Beach Club. This time for a party in collaboration with Vanity Fair and Instagram. We have been assured that there are a large number celebrity guests on the list for the glamorous occasion so we cannot wait to catch up with you in the morning and spill all the details - au revoir for now!