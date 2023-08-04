Natalie Portman ditches wedding ring months after husband's reported affair

Natalie Portman took a stroll in Sydney on Friday without both her wedding and engagement rings, months after it was reported that her husband might have been having an affair. The 42-year-old Thor: Love and Thunder star is currently visiting Australia to support her soccer team, the Los Angeles-based Angel City Football Club.

Enjoying a promenade nearby the city's famous Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the Oscar winner had her hands stuffed inside her light denim jeans' pockets for quite a bit of the time. However, photos taken during her walk show that the star was not wearing either of the rings associated with her relationship to her husband Benjamin Millepied.

© Getty Images Natalie in Sydney without her rings

Earlier in 2023, reports appeared online claiming that the 46-year-old dancer and choreographer to whom Natalie has been married for over ten years had an affair. The French publication Voici published an article in June which alleged Benjamin had been involved with a 25-year-old climate activist named Camille Etienne.

© Getty Images The married couple in 2020

There have since been conflicting reports about the status of the pair's marriage, with some outlets suggesting they have split and others suggesting they remain together. While neither Natalie nor Benjamin have made any comment on the situation, the absence of Natalie's rings in this photo may be a sign that the Marvel actress is moving on from her marriage.

© Marc Piasecki Natalie was also spotted without her rings at an event in July

Back in June when news of the affair was breaking, the Hollywood star kept her wedding and engagement rings on while attending the French Open. Sat court-side accessorized with a Dior straw sunhat and a stylish pair of shades, the award-winning performer looked all smiles for the entire game.

© Getty Images Natalie at the French open with her ring on

Natalie met Benjamin in 2009 while she was filming the dark drama that won her a Best Actress Oscar, Black Swan. Her future husband was in charge of the choreography which she performed for the ballet-focused film and a spark clearly formed between the pair. Benjamin proposed to the Jerusalem-born actress in 2010, and they married in 2012. They have two children: Aleph, 12, and Amalia, who is six years old.

© Getty Images The family-of-four photographed in Angel City shirts

The Oscar winner's professional women's soccer club Angel City was founded by her and a group of other stars including Serena Williams and Eva Longoria, and earlier this year was featured in a HBO docuseries of the same name which chronicled the fight for its formation. Speaking with ET about the journey in May, Natalie said: "It was incredible to get the support from [friends] and it was really moving when people came on board, because it wasn't obvious, and we got a lot of nos before we got a yes…"

She then went on to admit: "I feel like I didn't realize what a big lift it was, and that might have stopped me from doing it if I understood how hard it was going to be." Angel City are currently down under hosting a week of women's soccer related events which are coinciding with the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia. Natalie was in Sydney to attend the week's final event, an Equity Summit at Sydney Opera House, on August 4.