Cancelled Netflix series brought back to life following fan outcry – details

Warrior Nun is back from the dead! Following the show's cancellation in December, executive producer, Dean English, has revealed new plans for a film trilogy. Posting an official announcement on the Warrior Nun Saved website, he explained: "First of all, I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It's because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support.

"I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three."

He concluded: "One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it's due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front.

Warrior Nun will return with a film trilogy

"Some may ask, 'Does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?' The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future."

Following the announcement, fans have flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their excitement. "I still can't believe this!!!! Beyond excited! #WarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved," wrote one.

"We did it! So happy for us #WarriorNunSaved #WarriorNun," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "As a #WarriorNun Fan from the BEGINNING this makes me so happy 3 FREAKING MOVIES AND FRANCHISE POTENTIAL".

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva in Warrior Nun

Netflix's involvement in the film trilogy is yet to be confirmed, however it's likely that the streamer will continue to be the home of Warrior Nun. As for the cast, while details are being kept under wraps, many are hoping for the return of Alba Baptista, aka Ava Silva.

It was back in December that Netflix decided to cancel the hit series, sparking a major outcry from fans. At the time, they even got the phrase 'NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE' trending across Twitter.

It's unclear which cast members will be returning

Creator Simon Barry was the first to break the news, writing: "I've just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun. My sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this".

At the time, Alba Baptista also shared her disappointment. "Working on Warrior Nun was a very special chapter of my life," she told fans. "Thank you to the cast and crew for giving everything they had. Thank you to the fans that loved and supported us. I see you and I love you. It was all for you".

Following the life and times of 19-year-old Ava Silva, the official synopsis for the series reads: "After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns".