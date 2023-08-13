Heart of Stone viewers very divided over Netflix film starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan

Viewers who tuned in to Netflix's latest action film, Heart of Stone, over the weekend were left feeling a little divided.

The movie stars Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, a spy who works for a secret global peacekeeping agency and is trying to protect its dangerous AI technology from falling into the wrong hands.

Some viewers were disappointed with the new release and took to Twitter, formerly known as X, to share their thoughts. One person wrote: "#HeartOfStone neither has the heart nor has any stones lending any gravity. It's just a rehash of multiple action movies we have seen before many times. #GalGadot in autopilot mode, #AliaBhatt was good in a limited role, she deserved better and so did we."

A second person penned: "No disrespect to the actors or writers but this film is beyond far-fetched, it should have been a comedy. #HeartOfStone," while another added: "#HeartOfStone is a disappointment. The storytelling is lackluster and the emotional impact is missing."

© Netflix Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Heart Of Stone

However, many viewers were thoroughly entertained by the new film and took to social media to praise the mystery thriller.

One person wrote: "#HeartofStoneNetflix Fun and wild ride - excellent casting #GalGadot #AliaBhatt #JamieDornan to name a few. Some very tricky action scenes to shoot I'm sure. Definitely a movie to watch again - would be great as a series @netflix," while another simply added: "Just watched #HeartofStoneNetflix 10/10."

A third person commented: "Enjoyed Heart of Stone with 3 strong female leads Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Sophie Okonedo, and none of it about romance with a male lead. Three female action heroes asking moral questions, and challenging AI decision-making. @Netflix. #HeartofStone Series/sequels please," while another wrote: "This #HeartofStoneNetflix is awesome. I love it. @GalGadot."

© Netflix Jamie Dornan as Parker in Heart Of Stone

Other fans applauded the cast performances, particularly from leading lady Gal. One person wrote: "How one can't be impressed with #GalGadot. Gosh, the woman she is! I just love seeing her in action! It's a one-woman show!" while another even suggested she be cast as the next James Bond, penning: "I'm halfway through #HeartofStone and I'm already convinced that @GalGadot should be the next James Bond. She's got the looks, the acting chops, and the action skills."

What is Heart of Stone about?

The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan, follows superspy Rachel Stone. While her colleagues believe she is the least experienced agent in the field, little do they know that she's a member of a British MI6 team working for the Charter, an international group of elite spies who rely on special AI, known as the Heart, to keep world peace.

© Netflix Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan in Heart Of Stone

The full synopsis reads: "Rachel Stone appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker. What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organisation, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats.

"Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide.

© Netflix Viewers praised the entertaining action film

"As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset."