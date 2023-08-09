7 most popular TV shows that will be delayed due to writer’s strike

The Writers Guild of America strike has been in action since May 2023, leaving the future of countless shows thrown into question due to the ongoing dispute over fair wages and concerns over AI taking over roles. As such, here are some of the shows that will definitely experience delays due to the ongoing strike action…

Outlander

Outlander season 8 - and the spin-off series Blood of My Blood is one of the shows impacted by the strikes. Executive producer Maria Davis confirmed that, while they had done some work for season 8, the writers’ room has since stopped all work on the show.

WATCH: Claire comes to Jamie’s aid in Outlander mid-season finale

The Handmaid’s Tale

Elisabeth Moss’ hit show was originally planned to begin filming in the late summer, but according to the dystopian drama’s co-showrunner Yahlin Chang, all writing for the final season was halted when the strike began.

The final season has been delayed

Euphoria

While fans already had a long wait for the new season of Euphoria, it has been pushed back to 2025 due to the strike action. HBO executive Francesca Orsi told Deadline: "Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on [The Idol] but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts. We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam [Levinson], who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol."

Although there is no official word from HBO, fans have also speculated that the show may not return at all following the very sad death of one of its stars, Angus Cloud, who passed away in August aged 25.

© Photo: Sky The show has been delayed to 2025

Emily in Paris

The hit Netflix show was originally supposed to begin filming in the late summer of 2023, but it has been delayed by two months in the hopes of the strike being resolved. According to Variety, they are hoping to film in autumn instead, with actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu saying: “[Plans are on hold] a little bit. We’re waiting for it to be resolved. We’ll see how it settles!"

© Netflix Emily in Paris is yet to receive a release date for season four

Stranger Things

The Duffer Brothers confirmed that Stranger Things would be delayed as long as the strike continues. Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, they wrote: "Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong."

© Photo: Netflix Production on shows such as Stranger Things has been halted

Severance

Production was shut down on season two of the hit Apple TV+ show, with writer Adam Conniver tweeting: "Hey Apple: no more eps of your hit show about workers using collective action to fight back against an exploitative tech company until you give your real-life workers a fair deal. THANK YOU to the Teamsters and IATSE crew who honoured our picket line!"

Why are actors going on strike? SAG-AFTRA member voted to strike on July 13 2023. They are calling for improved compensation and benefits, and in particular focus is on the residuals they receive from streaming services, and better protection against artificial intelligence using their likeness. Why are actors going on strike?

In 2022 the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the average hourly pay for a California actor was $27.73 per hour. But many working actors do not work Monday-Friday 9am - 5pm jobs and 86% of the 160,000 strong guild do not make more than $25,950 in covered earnings (money that contributes towards social security) within a one year span and therefore do not qualify for healthcare insurance. TV viewers need to remember however that actors also have to pay commissions for agents, lawyers and publicists which can total around 35% a month of your salary. Actors also receive financial compensations when their TV shows are syndicated, rerun, have a DVD release or enjoy a move to streaming services. The calculation is complex and can change depending on initial contract, length of time an actor has had guild membership, and the type of production. As an example the Friends cast – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry – receive 2% of the syndication revenue for their hit WB show, meaning their annually bring in around $20million each. But as streaming services such as Netflix continue to refuse to share ratings, it makes it unclear how often content is played and it lowers an actor's residual calculation. The SAG and WGA members are also both fighting AMPTP over protections for their work against Artificial Intelligence. In a press conference on July 13 2023, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator claimed that the studios had offered a "groundbreaking" proposal that would see background performers get "scanned, get one day’s pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they want, with no consent and no compensation". AMPTP spokesperson Scott Rowe denied the claims in a statement. What can SAG-AFTRA actors on strike not do? Below is a list of actions union actors are not allowed to perform while striking. Work and services specifically prohibited under the rules for the TV/Theatrical Contracts include: Principal on camera work, such as: Acting

Singing

Dancing

Performing stunts

Piloting on-camera aircraft

Puppeteering

Performance capture or motion capture work Principal off camera work, such as: ADR/LoopingTV Trailers (promos) and Theatrical Trailers

Voice Acting

Singing

Narration, including audio descriptive services except as the services may be covered by another collective bargaining agreement referred in the Notice to Members Regarding Non-Struck Work

Background work

Stand-in work

Photo and/or body doubles

Fittings, wardrobe tests, and makeup tests

Rehearsals and camera tests

Scanning

Interviews and auditions (including via self-tape) Promotion of/publicity services for work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts, such as: Tours

Personal appearances

Interviews

Conventions

Fan expos

Festivals

For your consideration events

Panels

Premieres/screenings

Award shows

Junkets

Podcast appearances

Social media

Studio showcases Negotiating and/or entering into and/or consenting to: An agreement to perform covered services in the future

Any new agreement related to merchandising connected to a covered project

The creation and use of digital replicas, including through the reuse of prior work

Performing on a trailer for a struck production or other ancillary content connected to a struck production

Severance has been delayed

Cobra Kai

Fans of the karate show might have a while to wait, as the writers' room is closed. Co-creator Jon Hurwitz tweeted: "Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers' room. No writers on set. These aren’t fun times, but it’s unfortunately necessary."