Netflix cancels beloved comedy show after five seasons – fans devastated

Matt Groening's animated comedy series Disenchantment is coming to an end after five seasons, Netflix has confirmed. In a new announcement on X – formerly known as Twitter – the streaming platform wrote: "HEAR YE! HEAR YE! THE FINAL SEASON OF DISENCHANTMENT IS AMONG US! Season 5 premieres on September 1st, only on Netflix. Please enjoy our Final Teaser as we rally momentum for Bean's shocking conclusion! More to come soon…"

© Netflix Disenchantment's fifth season will be its last

While fans are excited to watch the final ten episodes, many have been left devastated by the show's cancellation. "So sad to learn this. I hope for the sake of all that is Disenchantment that it's a very loooooooong final season. Because I love this show. Thank you to everyone that made this show possible and especially continue," tweeted one.

"I'm sad that it's ending. I've loved it since its debut and have watched it more times than I can count," penned another X user. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Damn now @disenchantment? That show easily could've given us so many more seasons."

© Netflix Season five will premiere on Netflix on September 1

Matt Groening – the man behind The Simpsons and Futurama – created Disenchantment for Netflix in 2018, garnering a loyal fan base. Set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, the series follows Bean, a rebellious princess, who navigates life with her friend and demon Luci.

Abbi Jacobson, Eric André, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry, David Herman, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West are among the voice cast. Currently, the series holds a rating of 65% on Rotten Tomatoes.

© Getty Disenchantment was developed by The Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening

Netflix's synopsis for season five of Disenchantment reads: "It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final instalment of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series Disenchantment.

MORE: Virgin River fans 'curious' about this detail in new image ahead of season five

READ: I’m a TV Editor and these are my top picks for August 2023

"To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all - their true destiny."

While Disenchantment is set to conclude next month, Matt Groening still has a lot on his plate as The Simpsons has been renewed through to 2025. As a result, the iconic sitcom – which first debuted in 1985 – will reach its 36th season on FOX. Meanwhile, Matt's other well-known show, Futurama, has been resurrected by Hulu, which has left fans wondering whether it'll land a 12th season.