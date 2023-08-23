All we know about a potential 9-1-1 and 9-1-1 Lone Star spin off

For six years fans have been gripped by the Ryan Murphy drama 9-1-1 and its wildly entertaining emergencies – who can forget the girl who popped a maggot out of her face? — and the chemistry between the firefighters and paramedics at Station 118. Since 2020, the show's first spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star has also been praised for its over the top scenarios and thoughtful character arcs.

But will we ever see a second spin-off? There has long been talk of Ryan Murphy launching a third series, but recent events suggest that this may no longer be an option for Ryan, and the show's current showrunners Tim Minear, Kirsten Reidel and Rashad Raisani.

© Pete Dadds Aisha Hinds and Ryan Guzman star in 9-1-1, now on ABC

In May 2023 it was confirmed that ABC had picked up 9-1-1 season seven, poaching it from Fox who had aired the series for six years. ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Company, which also owns 20th Television Studios - previously owned by Fox - which makes 9-1-1 and Lone Star.

Reports revealed that the move was a purely financial one; it costs up to $10 million to make one episode of 9-1-1 due to major visual effects and their big names casts, including Angela Bassett.

Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi all also star.

Angela Bassett stars in 9-1-1

But with the two series now split across different networks the likelihood of a third remains up in the air, and if there was a decision made to produce another show, it would more than likely air on ABC.

Fox had also spoken positively about a third show, although prior to the confirmation of 9-1-1's move to ABC it was unclear where in the schedule it would sit; Fox does not program TV nationally in the 10pm slot.

ABC would not have that problem; with 9-1-1 expected to run in the 8pm slot on Mondays, a spin off would make perfect sense for the 9pm slot, allowing ABC to own a night of TV similar to how CBS airs three different FBI shows on a Tuesday, and NBC does on Wednesdays with the One Chicago franchise and Thursdays with Law & Order.

© FOX Gina Torres stars in Lone Star, which will remain on Fox

The ongoing Writer's Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, however, also throw a spanner into any possible spin-off coming soon; the WGA strike has now lasted longer than the famed 2007/2008 strike, and the likelihood of TV shows being able to return in Spring 2024 for a shortened TV season looks less likely the further the strike foes into late 2023.

Although writers can work on scripts for potential new projects – in theory one Hollywood writer out there could be writing a pitch for a new 9-1-1 pilot as you read this – studios may have to put a pin in any new shows as they deal with the ramifications of their failure to negotiate with the unions.

Ryan Guzman and Natacha Karam star as Eddie and Marjan take a selfie in the 9-1-1 universe crossover

In the meantime, it's clear a third show is not completely off the table. Showrunner Tim Minear had previously shared his thoughts on a new series, admitting to Variety in 2022 that he had given serious consideration to a show set in Florida, largely thanks to the stereotype of the Florida Man, which often influences a lot of the emergencies crafted by his writers room.

"Part of the thing that I think made 9-1-1 so successful in its first couple of years was the juxtaposition of the insane emergencies against a city like L.A. that has a whole bunch of different cohorts — but it’s also the blue sky and the palm tree of it all that makes it fun," he shared. "And I think you get that in Miami, too. And there’s all kinds of great communities there, plus, you have hurricanes and alligators."

