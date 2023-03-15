9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein pens heartfelt message to fans following major milestone

Ronen Rubinstein is celebrating a major milestone and congratulations are in order! Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, the actor – who portrays T.K. Strand on 9-1-1: Lone Star – penned a heartfelt message that had fans feeling emotional.

OUR 50th EPISODE IS TONIGHT Y’ALL ! I can’t begin to state how grateful and fortunate I feel to be in this position. Milestones like this don’t happen very often for an Actor. Most of the time, we’re lucky if we book any kind of gig. This is truly a remarkable moment. THANK YOU ! pic.twitter.com/jSx2ImEI8j — Ronen Rubinstein 🧜🏼‍♂️ (@RonenRubinstein) March 14, 2023

Ronen celebrated the "remarkable moment" on Twitter

Sparking the sweetest reaction from his followers, many quickly congratulated Ronen and his 9-1-1: Lone Star family. "YES RONEN! Congrats to you and the whole team! We love you guys and hopefully, we continue to see TK and Carlos's journey in many more seasons to come!!" wrote one.

"We're so proud of you and everyone for all the hard work!!! @RonenRubinstein we love u!!!" added another.

Meanwhile, a third commented: "So proud of you and the cast and crew! this show is a huge source of strength and comfort for me and means so so much to me! I'm forever grateful and thankful this show came into my life! And we are so lucky to have you as our TK! thank you for everything!"

Episode 50, which is titled 'Control Freaks,' aired on Tuesday night – and it was full of dramatic moments. Click the video below to watch the trailer...

WATCH: 9-1-1: Lone Star releases milestone 50th episode – trailer

The official synopsis reads: "The 126 must rescue a father/son involved in a drivers ed lesson gone haywire, then encounter a self-help guru who has lost his self-control. Meanwhile, Owen turns into a 'Dadzilla' in helping plan T.K. and Carlos' wedding, and Marjan is suspicious when she meets a couple on her road trip."

All season, fans have been patiently waiting for the wedding of T.K. and Carlos, and actor Ronen is just as excited about their impending nuptials.

Ronen chatted to HELLO! about his hopes for T.K. and Carlos' future

Catching up with HELLO!, the actor opened up about his hopes for the fan favorite couple, explaining: "I think the natural sort of progression would be to have a kid but that is such a major step.

"I think these two are fully committed and in love with each other so I say, 'Let's just be happily married for a little bit and then down the road, who knows?' I think the whole world would love to see Tarlos with a baby, and that's my wishful thinking."

