Exclusive: What it's like on the SAG-AFTRA picket lines with 9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres, Succession's Alan Ruck and other stars

"I've been here every week because it's important to change a business model for everyone," said Gina, who was at Sony Studios on Friday August 4 for a special picket in collaboration with Latinas Acting Up, a community of Latinas in entertainment who have come together to share the impact of their collective voice during the strikes.
"If the business model changes for everyone at the top, then it should change as well for everyone who's actually making the content and that's why I'm here, I'm here so that we can all make fair wages based on what it is that we contribute – and we contribute a great deal."
The day before at Walt Disney, Gina's 9-1-1 franchise co-stars Oliver Stark and Aisha Hinds were spotted with friends making an appearance. Also out on the picket line on Friday was Glamorous star Diana Riva, one of the founders of LAU, and Criminal Minds actor Adam Rodriguez who, along with Victor Rasuk of How I Met Your Father, quipped to HELLO!: "We're out here because we want to get paid!"
"We're out here in solidarity with our brothers and sister unions and it does come down to wanting to get paid a fair wage," added Adam. "You just can't keep squeezing people down and expect them to stick around LA or California or anywhere else where the film industry is a hub of business."
"The mood is that we're still feeling optimistic more than ever," he continued.
Over at Warner Bros on Thursday August 3, the vibe was equally celebratory, with actors and writers mixing as they walked back and forth along the line. Succession stars Alan Ruck and Justin Kirk were both in attendance, and Justin – who starred alongside Drew Barrymore in Santa Clarita Diet — acknowledged to HELLO! that he "hoped that things happen sooner than later for everyone's sake".
"The mood is great - but then you go home and weep," he laughed, revealing that he has been spending some time "doing some backyard check off".
"I'm a big believer in collective bargaining," he shared, turning serious. "I love a union; health care is phenomenal. I got my card 30 years ago but it's been a changing landscape and we have to catch up."
Alan, known to many for his friendship with his Ferris Bueller's Day Off costar Matthew Broderick, concurred, and said he felt that the guild was "in good shape" as negotiations picked back up again.
"I know people have mixed feelings about these interim agreements and personally I wouldn't go make a movie right now but I have money in the bank and other people don't," he admitted to HELLO!
"Plus, these companies that have the interim agreements, they have agreed to everything we want and I think there's actually legally binding language in the agreements that they can't sell it to anybody who won't deal with us. So I think these agreements bode well for us, that a lot of people think what we're asking for is fair so I'm very, I'm very hopeful."
As for criticisms that many are facing from fans on social media, Alan shared the shocking statistic that 86% of guild members do not make enough money yearly to qualify for healthcare; you must earn $25,950 in covered earnings (money that contributes towards social security) within a one year span or work 100 days to qualify for the plan.
"People across the country are saying, 'all those whining millionaires,' but when they put out the numbers of what people actually make I believe 86% of our membership of SAG does not make enough money to qualify for health coverage. That's it, right there, that should tell you what's going on."
"At this time too I think there's a lot of movie stars and TV stars, big people who are with us and so I'm very encouraged," he concluded.
"Sooner or later these people are going to have to come to the table and make a deal because they have no product. Well, maybe Netflix, but maybe not CBS, maybe not NBC, maybe not Fox, so we'll see, it will take the time it takes."
Why are actors going on strike?
SAG-AFTRA member voted to strike on July 13 2023. They are calling for improved compensation and benefits, and in particular focus is on the residuals they receive from streaming services, and better protection against artificial intelligence using their likeness.
In 2022 the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the average hourly pay for a California actor was $27.73 per hour. But many working actors do not work Monday-Friday 9am - 5pm jobs and 86% of the 160,000 strong guild do not make more than $25,950 in covered earnings (money that contributes towards social security) within a one year span and therefore do not qualify for healthcare insurance.
TV viewers need to remember however that actors also have to pay commissions for agents, lawyers and publicists which can total around 35% a month of your salary.
Actors also receive financial compensations when their TV shows are syndicated, rerun, have a DVD release or enjoy a move to streaming services. The calculation is complex and can change depending on initial contract, length of time an actor has had guild membership, and the type of production.
As an example the Friends cast – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry – receive 2% of the syndication revenue for their hit WB show, meaning their annually bring in around $20million each.
But as streaming services such as Netflix continue to refuse to share ratings, it makes it unclear how often content is played and it lowers an actor's residual calculation.
The SAG and WGA members are also both fighting AMPTP over protections for their work against Artificial Intelligence. In a press conference on July 13 2023, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator claimed that the studios had offered a "groundbreaking" proposal that would see background performers get "scanned, get one day’s pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they want, with no consent and no compensation".
AMPTP spokesperson Scott Rowe denied the claims in a statement.
What can SAG-AFTRA actors on strike not do?
Below is a list of actions union actors are not allowed to perform while striking.
Work and services specifically prohibited under the rules for the TV/Theatrical Contracts include:
Principal on camera work, such as:
Acting
Singing
Dancing
Performing stunts
Piloting on-camera aircraft
Puppeteering
Performance capture or motion capture work
Principal off camera work, such as:
ADR/LoopingTV Trailers (promos) and Theatrical Trailers
Voice Acting
Singing
Narration, including audio descriptive services except as the services may be covered by another collective bargaining agreement referred in the Notice to Members Regarding Non-Struck Work
Background work
Stand-in work
Photo and/or body doubles
Fittings, wardrobe tests, and makeup tests
Rehearsals and camera tests
Scanning
Interviews and auditions (including via self-tape)
Promotion of/publicity services for work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts, such as:
Tours
Personal appearances
Interviews
Conventions
Fan expos
Festivals
For your consideration events
Panels
Premieres/screenings
Award shows
Junkets
Podcast appearances
Social media
Studio showcases
Negotiating and/or entering into and/or consenting to:
An agreement to perform covered services in the future
Any new agreement related to merchandising connected to a covered project
The creation and use of digital replicas, including through the reuse of prior work
Performing on a trailer for a struck production or other ancillary content connected to a struck production