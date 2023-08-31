One Piece live action: All about the Netflix series, release date, reviews

The popular One Piece manga and anime series is coming to Netflix, and here are the deets

Anime and manga fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the live action adaptation of the fantasy adventure series One Piece on Netflix.

Based on the Eiichiro Oda manga of the same name, the series was first announced in 2017 and, after Covid-19 related production hell, finally began filming in 2022 in Cape Town.

Here's what you need to know about the much-awaited adaptation, from its release date and cast, to early reviews and what it's all about…

WATCH: Netflix's "One Piece" official trailer

What is Netflix's One Piece about?

The show chronicles the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, commandeered by Monkey D. Luffy, who wants to become the "King of Pirates," as they explore the most dangerous seas and lands to find the fabled treasure called "One Piece."

According to Netflix's official summary: "Luffy and his gang sail from island to island in search of the mysterious One Piece treasure. Of course, no adventure is smooth sailing. On their quest, the Straw Hats run into dangerous rivals who stand in their way of hitting the jackpot."

Who are the stars of Netflix's One Piece?

The main cast members for the series were revealed in November 2021 through a series of wanted posters, and they're already creating some major buzz on social media.

Mexican star Iñaki Godoy plays Monkey D. Luffy, with his other crew mates being played by Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), Taz Skylar (Sanji), Vincent Regan (Vice Admiral Garp), and Morgan Davies (Koby).

When does Netflix's One Piece come out?

Today! You can catch One Piece on Netflix right now, it was released worldwide at midnight on August 31.

With each episode ranging from 49 to 63 minutes long, all eight installments are already out and ready to binge watch at your beck and call!

What have fans said about Netflix's One Piece?

Early reviews for the show have already been very positive, with one fan saying on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I hope this One Piece Live Action really showcases that given enough attention to detail and the source material, an anime live action adaptation can be really enjoyable."

Another also shared: "Omg, the One Piece Netflix Live Action is so good…truly made me fall in love with One Piece all over again," and a third added: "Anime remakes are usually disappointing…But ngl the new One Piece CGI on Netflix actually slaps."

Critical reviews have also been glowing, currently sporting an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes (with a 95% audience score), with praise going to the performances, story, visuals, and for remaining largely faithful to the source material (both manga and anime).

