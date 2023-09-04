My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a rom-com we never get tired of, so when the bosses behind the film announced a third chapter fans were naturally thrilled!

The original 2002 movie was a huge hit when it was released and led to a spin-off in 2016. And now, the cast is back for a third time and HELLO! has an exclusive first-look clip from the movie. Check it out below…

WATCH: My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 first-look

Nia Vardalos and John Corbett are back to reprise their roles as Toula Portokalos and Ian Miller respectively, a married couple who have embraced their differing backgrounds and come together as one (Big Fat Greek) happy family.

MORE: Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott's movie All of Us Strangers' early reactions are in - and fans are saying same thing

MORE: 9 must-watch Netflix movies, TV shows and documentaries coming out in September

Nia Vardalos as Toula

In the clip, Nia and John are seen on a rooftop in Greece overlooking the town where her father, Gus, grew up. The couple make a vow to have more fun in their life after reflecting on Nia's dad's upbringing.

However, the third movie is tinged with real-life sadness because the actor who played Gus, Michael Constantine, sadly died in 2020. Not only that, but Nia, who plays the lead Toula and is the film's screenwriter, lost her father not long before. Meaning the story of the third film is a personal, full-circle moment for the star.

© Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / My Big Fat Greek Wedding is out on 8 September

She said: "In March 2020, after a period of failing health, I lost my dad. And very soon after that, we lost Michael Constantine, who played my father, Gus. I was grieving and processing both during a pandemic. I began to find a way to manage my grief through my fingertips and the screenplay emerged about us fulfilling a father's last wish."

Nia added: "I wanted to explore the topic of immigration and as always, the dynamics of family. The genesis of this story is that my dad always wanted us to go to his family village up high in the mountains on the mainland of Greece. But as adults, when my siblings and I would go to Greece, we would always go to the islands because that's where the parties are."

© Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Cast of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

The synopsis for the movie reads: "The film begins after the Portokalos family has been sent an invitation to participate in a reunion for all the families who have moved away from the village their father came from. It was sent to them by Victory (Melina Kotselou), the extremely passionate town mayor.

© Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis / Nia Vardalos stars as Toula and John Corbett stars as Ian the new film

"Before he passed away, Toula's father, Gus, asked her to go to the reunion and meet his old friends to pass on a journal he had kept of his life story. To honor his memory, the Portokalos family wants to see where their dad grew up."

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 releases in cinemas 8th September 2023.