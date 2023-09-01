Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott's movie All of Us Strangers' early reactions are in - and fans are saying same thing

Claire Foy also stars in the new film - find out everything to know about All of Us Strangers

It sounds like Normal People star Paul Mescal and Fleabag’s very own Andrew Scott have another hit on their hands after co-starring in the upcoming fantasy-supernatural movie, All of Us Strangers - so what have critics been saying about it? Find out here…

Taking to social media with early reviews, one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "ALL OF US STRANGERS is excellent, one of the best films I’ve seen this year. A film about how death starves us of conversations we never got to have. Made, as Haigh always does, with such strong emotional acuity. Andrew Scott’s best performance by a long shot."

Another person added: "The kind of film that makes you cry in the cinema, then you go to McDonald's afterwards and cry while waiting for your McPlant, then you wake up the next day and yep, crying. Safe to say that All Of Us Strangers is one of my films of the year." A third person praised the director, adding: "I doubt Andrew Haigh is capable of making a bad film, but that didn't prepare me for the emotional wallop of ALL OF US STRANGERS, with a performance from Andrew Scott that pulverized my heart."

What is All of Us Strangers about?

Loosely based on the 1987 Japanese novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada, the story follows Adam, a lonely man living in the same apartment complex as Harry, a happy-go-lucky man who gets pulled into Adam’s world. And, just to make the movie live up to its genre of fantasy and supernatural, Adam sees his parents the same age as he is, and living their lives like it was yesterday. However, this doesn’t make a lot of sense since his parents were killed in a car crash when he was a child.

Speaking about the two lead stars, the director Andrew Haigh told Vanity Fair: "There was chemistry between the two of them literally the second I saw them together… Both of them were pretty fearless. There was no sense of them being afraid of approaching [sex scenes].

I’ve been more objective in how I’ve shot sex scenes in the past. Here, I really wanted to feel the subjective nature of having sex and what it feels like – the nervousness and the excitement and the physical sensation of being touched by someone else and what that does to you.”

When is All of Us Strangers release date?

While the new film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on 31 August, fans have a while to wait to see it in the cinemas, and it will be released on 22 December - so mark the date in your calendar!