7 blockbuster films coming out in late 2023: Foe, Dune Part 2, Killers of the Flower Moon and more

Now that the dust has settled on Barbenheimer, film fanatics are looking for their next fix and studios are hoping their new releases will replicate Greta Gerwig's eye-watering success when it comes to popularity and profit.

While it's unlikely that Barbie's record-breaking return at the box office – and complete domination of pop culture – will be matched, there are plenty of movies slated for release that look equally exciting featuring some legends of the game.

Martin Scorsese drummed up excitement when he brought Killers of the Flower Moon to Cannes this year, receiving a nine-minute ovation and plenty of Oscar 2024 buzz in the process. Not only that but Denzel Washington returns for the final chapter of The Equalizer trilogy.

WATCH: Denzel Washington returns in The Equalizer 3

But it's not just the veterans of tinsel town running the show this year. Young Hollywood darlings such as Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal are leading the way, too. The list of great titles for this year is endless, but here are just seven of the amazing movies due for release in late 2023...

The Equalizer 3

Release date: 1 September in theatres

It's been five years since Denzel last played former US Intelligence Agent Robert McCall, but he's back and this time he's in Southern Italy and hellbent on bringing down the local mafia bosses who have reign over his friends and family. Antoine Fuqua is, of course, back to direct the third and final instalment and the supporting cast joining Denzel includes Dakota Fanning, Sonia Ammar and Gaia Scodellaro.

Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3

A Haunting in Venice

Release date: 15 September in theatres

Kenneth Branagh is reprising his role as Hercule Poirot for A Haunting in Venice. Following in the footsteps of 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the esteemed stage and screen actor will be joined by a fresh, star-studded cast in another murder mystery.

This time, however, the whodunnit has a supernatural theme and takes a dark turn, with murder being only half the story. Fans can look forward to big names like recent Oscar winner, Michelle Yeoh, comedy legend Tina Fey (albeit leaving the jokes behind) and Jamie Dornan all appearing.

© 20th Century Studios A Haunting in Venice features a glittering cast

Foe

Release date: 6 October in theatres, with Prime Video release to follow

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal are the acting duo we've all been waiting for. Foe will see the two Oscar nominees play husband and wife in the science fiction thriller which has been adapted from the novel of the same name by Iain Reid.

Junior and Henrietta's lives are changed forever when a stranger named Terrance (Aaron Pierre) arrives at their farm in rural America where they live, informing them that Junior has been selected to leave Earth and help a government operation at a space station. But the plot gets twisty when it's revealed that he won't be leaving his wife alone…

© Prime Video Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in Foe

Killers of the Flower Moon

Release date: 20 October 2023 in theatres, with Apple TV+ release to follow

Legendary trio Leonardo Di Caprio, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese never disappoint when they join forces; but when Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at Cannes earlier this year, everyone was talking about Lily Gladstone.

The actress is taking on the role of Mollie Burkhart and has already generated plenty of conversation surrounding award season next year. The western epic tells the harrowing, and very real, story of the Oklahoma murders of the Osage community during prohibition times in America. Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser also star.

© Apple TV+ Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Glastone in Killers of the Flower Moon

Dune: Part Two

Release date: 3 November 2023 in theatres

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are back as Chani and Paul Atreides for the second chapter of the sci-fi smash hit Dune. As the synopsis explains, the sequel will "explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family."

Some new names have joined the cast including Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, no less.

© Warner Bros. Pictures Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will be back in Dune: Part Two

Napoleon

Release date: 22 November 2023 in theatres, with Apple TV+ release to follow

Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix has been tasked with playing the French Emperor in the epic historical drama from the mind of Ridley Scott. Obviously, the film is a fictional retelling of the history behind the French leader's origins and ruthless determination to climb the ranks and become emperor. Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim also star.

© Apple TV+ Napoleon will star Joaquin Phoenix

Wonka

Release date: 15 December 2023 in theatres

If Dune: Part Two wasn't enough Timothée Chalamet for you then mark your calendars for Wonka. Billed as an origin story, the Oscar winner plays the Roald Dahl-created character Willy Wonka in the film which explores how the young and eccentric chocolatier came to create his Chocolate Factory with Oompa-Loompah's in tow. This will be a brilliant family watch in the countdown to Christmas.