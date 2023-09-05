Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Beyonce's birthday show in Inglewood, California as part of her Renaissance world tour. The superstar received special treatment during the gig and had a surprise on stage from the legendary Diana Ross.

Not only that, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have announced their new collaboration and the 80th Venice Film Festival finally gets some A-Listers in attendance after the Priscilla biopic premiered at the Italian festival.

Listen to today's episode below…

Beyonce was given a big surprise on stage during her Renaissance show when legendary singer Diana Ross went up to sing Happy Birthday to the star. Diana walked on during Beyonce's set in Inglewood California and encouraged the massive crowd to sing along with her in honour of the Crazy in Love hitmaker's 42nd birthday. Beyonce said she was so grateful to the legendary Diana Ross and thanked her for inspiring her career. It was star-studded affair at Beyonce's birthday show with huge names like Adele, Zendaya, Justin and Hailey Bieber and more all in attendance.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"

Three years after their controversial first collaboration, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are once again gearing up for a new song. The rappers announced on social media that their new track is titled Bongos and will land on streaming sites at the end of the week. It comes soon after Cardi initially said that she was not going to release any more collaborations before the release of her next album, but it seems the Money hitmaker has changed her mind. We can't wait to hear it.

The 80th Venice Film Festival livened up on Monday when some A-Listers finally appeared to promote the film being shown despite the ongoing strikes from writers and actors. Priscilla Presley, Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny all appeared on the red carpet in the Italian city to promote the upcoming movie, Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola. The film, produced by A24, was made in Canada and therefore has an interim agreement with the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, allowing its stars to attend the festival despite the strikes from the organization. Their appearance was a welcome change for the festival which had been suffering due to lack of attendees over the past week. Priscilla is a biopic and tells the story of the late wife of Elvis Presley, detailing how she came to meet and eventually marry the King of Rock and Roll.

© Maria Moratti Jacob Elordi, Sofia Coppola and Priscilla Presley attend a red carpet for the movie "Priscilla" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival

The Rolling Stones have announced they are releasing their first album in 18 years. The legendary band have revealed that their new LP will be titled Hackney Diamonds and will be their first official release since A Bigger Bang in 2005. It also marks their return to music since the death of their drummer, Charlie Watts in 2021. It's also been reported that the album will have at least one song that features Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Full details for the album including a release date are being revealed soon.

Steve Harwell has died at the age of 56

And tributes have been pouring in for Smash Mouth's lead singer, Steve Harwell. The star died on Monday aged 56 at his home where he was receiving hospice care for liver failure as a result of alcoholism. NSync singer Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick shared their tributes to him calling him a dear friend and an amazing soul. TV host Carson Daly also shared a tribute on Instagram saying he'll always remember the laughs they had together.