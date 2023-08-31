Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift announcing the huge news that she's bringing her Eras tour to the big screen!

Not only that, but The 1975 also shared some big news by releasing new tour dates for the UK and Europe as part of their 'At Their Very Best' tour, Billie Eilish received another award and Drake surprised fans at his recent Vancouver gig. Listen to today's episode below…

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras World Tour to the big screen! The Cruel Summer hitmaker announced on social media that a recorded version of her live show will be streamed in movie theatres across North America, so fans can watch the incredible show if they missed out on tickets to the real thing. Taylor said the Eras Tour Concert film will arrive in cinemas on October 13th and that she's encouraging fans to go along with their Eras attire, friendship bracelets and more. There's no word yet on whether it'll be available in movie theatres outside North America, but here's hoping.

© Hector Vivas/TAS23 Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Foro Sol on August 24, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The 1975 are going back on tour. The band, who hail from Manchester, announced a brand new string of shows across the UK and Europe that will kick off in February at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasglow, before they head to London, Manchester and Birmingham. The brit-award winning group, led by frontman Matty Healy, will then head to the continent for shows in Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid and more. The 1975 are also heading back Stateside for shows at the end of this year, they're set to perform to a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Bowl and at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for the UK and Europe tour go on sale next week.

© Simone Joyner Matty Healy of The 1975 performs live on the main stage during day two of Reading Festival 2023 at Richfield Avenue

Billie Eilish has been enjoying her time in the UK off the back of her set at the Reading and Leeds festival last week but the Bad Guy hitmaker was forced to halt her intimate show in London recently to help a fan. The Grammy and Oscar-winning star paused her set a number of times to help fans who were struggling in the audience, Billie was heard asking staff at the Electric Ballroom in Camden to get water for the audience members, before saying that she wasn't used to playing small venues with a large crowd. Meanwhile, the Ocean Eyes singer also has reason to celebrate this week because she has received a Brit Billion award to mark her surpassing one billion career streams in the UK.

Drake surprised fans by bringing out rapper Travis Scott on stage for his show in Vancouver recently. The hip-hop stars performed their new track Meltdown together for the first time, and their duet also marked the first time they had shared a stage since the Astroworld tragedy last year which claimed the lives of eight fans at the festival. Drake brought out Travis to fill in for 21 Savage who couldn't attend the show. Meanwhile, fans are still awaiting Drizzy's new album, For All the Dogs, which was supposed to be released last week but it yet to drop.

© Getty Drake on stage in 2022

Kylie Minogue is on a roll right now and the singer has released a brand new single, Tension. The new song, which dropped on streaming sites this week, is the title track for her upcoming album which will be released on 22 September. Meanwhile, it was also announced this week that Kylie will be the star of ITV's upcoming tv special, An Audience With. Kylie will take to the take and London's Royal Albert Hall to perform a string of hits and answer questions from the audience. The special will be recorded in December.

And former Backstreet Boy star Nick Carter is facing a third lawsuit for sexual assault. This week an anonymous woman filed legal action in Las Vegas claiming she was assaulted by the popstar back in 2003. Nick responded to the lawsuit calling it "ridiculous" and strongly denies all allegations put against him. The singer is also said to be considering counter-suing for defamation.