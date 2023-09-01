The Daily Lowdown: Wilderness cast talk Taylor Swift's involvement in the show – exclusive

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we have an exclusive clip of the cast of Prime Video's new show, Wilderness, talking about Taylor Swift's involvement in the show. Watch the clip below...

Not only that, Beyonce is reportedly set to finally release the Renaissance visuals, ABBA could be reuniting and Celine Dion's health update is shared exclusively with HELLO! Canada.

Listen to today's episode below…

Is Beyonce finally giving us the Renaissance visuals? After months of teasing, it's being reported that the superstar has completed the film version of her Grammy-winning album. According to Above the Line, Beyonce's management, Parkwood Entertainment, is shopping various streaming sites to land a deal for the release of the Renaissance film – and we couldn't be more excited. Beyonce, who is still on tour in North America, is no stranger to a visual album, having dropped her self-titled video album in 2014 and Lemonade two years later. She's also previously released her films Homecoming and Black Is King.

WATCH: Wilderness cast talk Taylor Swift's involvement in the show...

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift announces huge news that fans will love

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce receives major titles ahead of return to California for show

© Getty Beyonce is on tour in North America currently

Could Abba be set to reunite after all? The legendary Swedish pop group's lead singer Agnetha Fältskog has hinted that it could be happening. The Waterloo hitmakers previously shunned reports that they could perform together at the Eurovision Song Contest next year to celebrate their 50-year anniversary, but the star told The Sun that 'you never know' what could happen, before elusively saying she wanted to keep quiet about their plans. We're certainly keeping our fingers crossed!

HELLO! can exclusively reveal that Celine Dion is working hard to regain her strength following her stiff person syndrome diagnosis The superstar's sister, Claudette, told HELLO! Canada that she's doing everything to recover and that she's a strong woman. The singer announced her heartbreaking diagnosis in 2022 in an emotional video she shared with fans. Celine said that the illness was affecting her daily life and that she was suffering from spasms, making it difficult to walk or sing. Since then, Celine has mostly kept out of the spotlight but has been receiving medical care from a team of doctors and professionals.

© Getty Celine Dion has canceled the remaining dates of her tour

Rihanna might be once again in the throes of being a new mother, but the superstar is not letting her busy life prevent her from giving back. The Umbrella hitmaker is said to have made a huge donation to disabled and homeless veterans in Los Angeles by putting in a large order of goods to distribute to those in need. Page Six states that Ri Ri's funds were able to source hundreds of hygiene kits, clothes, sleeping bags plus food after she contacted them directly to make the generous donation. Meanwhile Rihanna and ASAP Rocky recently welcomed their second baby, another son, although his name is yet to be revealed.

Sam Ryder has split from his record label, according to reports. The Space Man singer, who shot to fame after coming second in Eurovision 2022, is said to have parted ways with Parlophone in an amicable decision after his one-album contract came to an end. Sam, who also become known after being a Tik Tok sensation, is looking to head in a new musical direction and is said to be feeling positive about what's next.

© stefania rosini Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor

And Prime Video's latest series Wilderness features Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of her hit track, Look What You Made Me Do, and the show's cast have revealed their thoughts on the superstar's involvement in the show in an exclusive clip shared with HELLO!

The cast consists of Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson and Jenna Coleman who are all self-confessed Swifties and were clearly thrilled about having Taylor on board. Wilderness tells the story of a British couple whose lives are turned upside down when an affair is exposed. The drama lands on Prime Video on the 15 September.

Wilderness launches on Prime Video globally on 15 September