The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce receives major titles ahead of return to California for show

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Beyonce receiving a major title ahead of her Renaissance concert hitting California.

Not only that, Taylor Swift reaches another milestone in her career and Miley Cyrus discusses why she may not be touring in the future. Listen to today's episode below…

She's known for being Queen Bey, but now Beyonce is getting another major title ahead of the next show on her Renaissance world tour. The global superstar, who has been touring North America since July, has been made honorary mayor of Santa Clara and given a key to the city. Beyonce has received the title to mark her arrival in the state of California where she'll be performing on Wednesday. The Crazy in Love hitmaker is also hitting the stage in San Francisco before she heads down to Inglewood for a further three shows later this week.

© Getty Beyonce

There's no stopping Taylor Swift because the singer has hit another major milestone. The All Too Well hitmaker has now become the first female artist to hit 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Taylor, who is set to drop another re-recorded version from her back catalogue, now sits just behind The Weeknd who has the most monthly streams of any artist with more than 110 million. Meanwhile, Taylor continues to wow South America on her Eras world tour, and her version of 1989 is set to drop in October.

© Hector Vivas/TAS23 Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Foro Sol on August 24, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

If fans are hoping to see Miley Cyrus in concert anytime soon they might be waiting a while because the singer has revealed that touring erases her humanity. The Party in the USA singer, explained in a new video to promote her latest single, Used to be Young, that without that connection, she can't continue to make music, meaning an upcoming string of concerts might be unlikely, here's what she had to say [audio]. Miley's new song Used to be Young is available to stream now.

Doja Cat has revealed brand new details about her upcoming album. The Kiss Me More hitmaker took to social media to announce that her new record is called Scarlet and will be released next month. The album will mark Doja's second follow-up to her hugely successful debut, Her World, which was released in 2021. Further details aren't known about the album, but it's thought that her latest singles, Paint the Town Red and Attention are set to appear on the tracklist. Scarlet will be out on the 22nd of September.

© Jeff Kravitz Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs on What Stage during day 4 of the 2018 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

And Brandon Flowers has revealed that he scrapped The Killers' upcoming album halfway through recording it. The frontman told The Sunday Times recently that the band were working on a new record but decided to ditch what they had so far in favour of a new sound. Brandon added that he felt he couldn't continue with what they were working on, adding it was too similar to their old, original material. Meanwhile, the band have released a new song called Your Side of Town, which arrived just before The Killers hit the stage as headliners at the Reading and Leeds festival last weekend.