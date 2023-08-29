The Idol cancelled after season one despite previous reports – details

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we discuss how HBO has cancelled its show, The Idol, after just one season.

Not only that, we're sending well-wishes to Elton John after he suffered a fall at his home in France and Adele has baby number two on her mind…

Listen to today's episode below…

We're sending good vibes and well wishes to Sir Elton John who was taken to hospital in France after suffering a fall at his house. The legendary songwriter was kept overnight and was given checkups by doctors. Fortunately, the 76-year-old was discharged the next day and is already feeling recovered at home. Elton, who wrapped his Farewell Yellowbrick Road Tour earlier this summer, was last seen holidaying with his husband and two children near their home in St Tropez in the south of France. we're so glad he's made a recovery!

© Dia Dipasupil Elton John attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Could Adele be expanding her family? The singer has revealed that she has hopes of becoming a mum again one day. The Rumour Has It star, who is already a mother to her son Angelo, told a fan in the crowd at her recent Las Vegas gig that she wants to welcome another baby soon, and that she makes a note on her phone of baby names that she hears and likes! The comment made by the Grammy winner happened at the same show where she was forced to stop mid-song in order to help a fan who was being bothered by another audience member. Adele asked the fan to leave him alone which prompted cheers from the crowd.

© Getty Adele at the 2022 Brit Awards

The Idol has been cancelled after just one season. The TV drama, which starred Abel Tesfaye, AKA The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp, sparked much controversy when it landed on HBO earlier this summer. And now, the television studio has confirmed to Variety that it won't be getting a second season despite previously saying the fate of the show had not yet been decided. HBO cited the show as one of its most provocative original programmes, however, critics and fans alike branded the show inappropriate and problematic due to its content and storyline.

Shakira is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker will be honoured with the prestigious gong at the event being held in New Jersey next month and she's also set to make history by becoming the first South American artist to receive the award. Shakira will also take to the stage at the event to perform a string of her greatest hits, in line with the Video Vanguard tradition. The VMAS will be held on 12th September.

© Marc Piasecki Singer Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals

Hayley Williams has shared a health update with her fans, explaining that she has been recovering from a lung infection. The Paramore lead singer revealed on social media that the band has been off the road for a couple of weeks due to Hayley's condition for her to rest and recuperate, but there's a silver lining because she added that the group had been back working in the studio. Here's hoping we get new music very soon…

And Eminem has taken legal action and issued a cease and desist letter to US political candidate Vivek Ramaswamy after he used Slim's music on his campaign trail. Vivek is campaigning to become the Republican presidential candidate and had previously used the rapper's Oscar-winning 2002 track Lose Yourself at a rally. And now, Slim, whose real names is Marshall Mathers, has sent a letter via his management BMI to prevent the politician from using any of Eminem's work affective immediately.