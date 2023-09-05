The former Suits actress was seen posing up a storm at the Renaissance World Tour

Meghan Markle made the most of her weekend, dancing the night away with Prince Harry and Beyoncé's Renaissance concert before partying with some Hollywood A-listers two nights later.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen posing up a storm as she joined Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland and actress Kerry Washington for some photos during one of the final tour dates at SoFi Stadium on Monday.

© Getty Meghan Markle joined Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland

Looking absolutely sensational in a silver skirt and a black halterneck top, the 42-year-old appeared relaxed and carefree as she enjoyed the girls' night out. Other attendees included Diana Ross, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos.

The celebrity guests appeared to follow Beyonce's birthday request for her fans to wear silver to the show. The singer, who turned 42 on Monday, had asked fans to wear the colour in honour of Virgo season for the final dates of her tour.

"Virgo season is upon us," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22.

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!"

On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan were pictured on the first night of Beyonce's Renaissance show in Los Angeles, with TikTok user Thasklassy sharing sweet moments between the pair.

In another reel, Meghan's mum Doria Ragland and friend Abigail Spencer could be seen dancing to Cuff It, while another clip saw Harry wrap his arm around his wife of five years as Beyoncé sang 1+1.

The former Suits actress has long been a fan of Beyonce and vice versa; the two crossed paths at the star-studded London premiere of The Lion King in 2019 where the singer congratulated Meghan on the birth of her son Archie.

But months prior, the superstar had shown her support for the actress-turned-royal when she accepted a BRIT Award in front of a portrait showing Meghan as a royal version of the Mona Lisa.

© getty Meghan Markle with Beyonce at the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London

In a post explaining why they had decided to put Meghan in the frame, Beyonce wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle.

"How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."