Call the Midwife has made an announcement to fans on social media about its availability overseas.

The beloved period drama, which airs on BBC, revealed on its official Instagram account that season 12 has finally landed on Netflix for those who want to watch in the US.

Posting an official photograph showing stars of the show Helen George, Megan Cusack and Linda Bassett, bosses behind the show wrote: "Hello US fans! Just to let you know, Netflix US have now uploaded Season 12 of Call the Midwife for your viewing pleasure! Enjoy!! Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special, and Season 13 in 2024 xx."



The announcement comes amid news that a fan-favourite cast member is departing the show. Olly Rix, who plays Matthew Aylward in the drama series, has reportedly been written out scripts, however, the reasons why have not been shared.

Neither Olly nor bosses on the show have spoken out publicly about the reports. HELLO! has reached out to the actor's representatives and the BBC for comment.

© BBC Olly Rix plays Matthew Aylward

The news of the actor's exit might be surprising to fans after Olly's on-screen persona, Matthew, featured heavily in the season 12 finale when he married Nurse Trixie Franklin, played by Helen George.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew are back in production filming for the 13th series of Call the Midwife. Shooting is set to wrap in November before its festive episode airs on Christmas Day and new episodes land on BBC One in January.

Helen as Trixie and Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward

Some members of the cast were even spotted enjoying a night out recently while attending the National Television Awards last week. Some fan-favourite stars from the show walked the red carpet and spoke to HELLO! about what it was like returning to set.

Jenny Agutter, who was joined by Stephen McGann, Laura Main, Daniel Laurie, Heidi Thomas and Rebecca Gethings at the glitzy event, teased about what's to come in the new series: "There's a lot of babies that have been born and we're coping with it," she explained. "We're halfway through the year now and we're in 1969, so it's interesting times."

© Andrea Southam The Call the Midwife cast are back on set filming series 13

After starring in the BBC drama for 11 years, she now considers them to be more like "family." She told HELLO!: "It's like returning to family you've been away from for a bit and then you feel like you haven't been away at all. It's a very warm feeling. It's a lovely group of people."

© Nicky Johnston The new series will return in January

The cast returned to set after a break for the summer and told fans they were heading back to filming following their night at the awards. "For many of tonight's revellers, it's straight back to work in the morning! Series 13 is moving on apace, and those babies won't deliver themselves," they wrote on social media.

"Once again, thank you all SO MUCH for your votes, and for your constant support. It means everything to us."