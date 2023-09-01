Call The Midwife stars reunite after summer break to share special message

The cast and crew of Call The Midwife have been off on their summer holidays since July, but on Thursday, the iconic Turner family reunited on set. Back in character as Patrick and Shelagh Turner, Stephen McGann and Laura Main were joined by their on-screen children. Click the video below to see what they had to say…

WATCH: Call The Midwife’s Turner family reunite to share special message

Sharing a special message, the actors called on fans to vote for Call The Midwife at the upcoming National Television Awards, which are set to take place on Tuesday 5 September at the O2 Arena.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the BBC drama had bagged two nominations at the prestigious awards show. Currently, the series is up for 'Returning Drama' while fan favourite Judy Parfitt – aka Sister Monica Joan – is nominated in the 'Drama Performance' category.

© Instagram Call The Midwife has landed two NTA nominations

Alongside the sweet video, the caption read: "The Turner family have a special message for you all...vote for Call the Midwife at the NTA Awards!!! Call the Midwife has made the final nomination category for Returning Drama in the National Television Awards, and our beloved Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan) has also been shortlisted in the prestigious Drama Performance category!!

"But will we win? That is entirely up to YOU! The final round of voting is open again for a very short time – but will close very soon, so HURRY! Xx"

Sparking an immediate reaction from fans, many were quick to voice their support. "Voted. Love the programme. Had the pleasure of meeting Stephen McCann. Judy is fabulous as is all the cast. Good luck," replied one. "Voted, my fav family on TV of all time," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned, "Call the midwife is already a winner in my eyes," and a fourth commented, "Voted! Been a fan from day 1. Best show on TV!"

© Call the Midwife/Instagram Megan Cusack on the set of Call the Midwife season 13

While it's unclear when production on the second half of season 13 will begin, it won't be too long until the cast and crew return to set full-time. Back in July, the show's official Instagram account explained that once the summer holidays draw to a close, they've got a busy schedule ahead.

MORE: Call the Midwife actress to appear in new Channel 4 drama with A-List stars

READ: Call The Midwife star Jenny Agutter's famous husband – details

Posting some behind-the-scenes photos, the caption revealed: "When we return, we have the second half of Series 13 to shoot, which will take us all the way through to November. And then we begin the countdown to Christmas!! The spirit on set is wonderful, and the stories we are filming are powerful and moving. We look forward to showing you…"

© BBC The cast are gearing up to film the second half of season 13 when they return from their summer holidays

Currently, the BBC has yet to confirm the 2024 release date for season 13, but if previous seasons are anything to go by, the new episodes will most likely premiere in January. What we do know, however, is that the series will take place in 1969 and is expected to tell stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks.

© BBC Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry as Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford in Call the Midwife

The topics covered in the upcoming episodes include Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Tetanus, Porphyria and TB. Fans can also expect some new arrivals in Poplar as Nonnatus House takes on newcomers Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford as part of its pupil midwife training scheme.