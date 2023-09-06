Exclusive: Call the Midwife star talks reuniting with family after taking break from filming series 13

After taking a break from filming, Jenny Agutter reunited with her Call The Midwife co-stars at the National Television Awards in London. As she walked the red carpet alongside Stephen McGann, Laura Main, Daniel Laurie, Heidi Thomas and Rebecca Gethings on Tuesday evening, the actress also stopped for an exclusive chat with HELLO!

© Getty Jenny Agutter chatted with HELLO! at the National Television Awards

Opening up about season 13, which is set to premiere in 2024, Jenny teased what's to come. "There's a lot of babies that have been born and we're coping with it," she explained. "We're halfway through the year now and we're in 1969, so it's interesting times."

Following the NTA's, the Call The Midwife cast has officially returned from their summer holidays, and for Jenny, it's always a treat to catch up with her co-stars on set. After starring in the BBC drama for 11 years, she now considers them to be more like "family."

© Getty The actress sees her Call The Midwife co-stars as "family"

"It's like returning to family you've been away from for a bit and then you feel like you haven't been away at all," Jenny replied. "It's a very warm feeling. It's a lovely group of people."

Jenny also commended her co-star and fan favourite, Judy Parfitt, who bagged a nomination for 'Drama Performance' at last night's NTA's. "She's so brilliant and I just admire her work and what she does on this," said Jenny. "She brings something very special and interesting to it."

© BBC Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan in Call The Midwife

While fans are desperate to return to Nonnatus House, it won't be long until Call Midwife is back on our screens with the annual Christmas Special. Back in May, the show's Instagram account shared some behind-the-scenes footage from set, and now that filming has wrapped on the episode, the cast can concentrate on the latter half of season 13.

In Call The Midwife's latest post, it was revealed that the stars – who headed off on their summer break in July – are getting back into character.

Sharing several photos from the NTA's, the caption read: "Well we didn't win tonight at the National Television Awards (boo!), but our team have had a marvellous night out... and an unexpected reunion!

"On the way into the ceremony, our much-loved Writer and Executive Producer Heidi Thomas sported a very sparkly bag....which, we can reveal, was filled with sweets for the cast to eat during the awards!! This has become something of a Call the midwife tradition for these evenings....!"

It continued: "For many of tonight's revellers it's straight back to work in the morning! Series 13 is moving on apace, and those babies won't deliver themselves.

"Once again, thank you all SO MUCH for your votes, and for your constant support. It means everything to us."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to comment. "Love you guys no matter the vote!! Can't wait for season 13!!" wrote one. "You had my vote best show ever," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "All of you look fabulous! And winners to your millions of fans. Look forward to season 13!"