Call The Midwife confirms exciting news ahead of season 13 – details

The cast of the BBC drama are currently filming the Christmas Special as well as season 13

It's good news for Call The Midwife fans! Following the release of season 12, the BBC drama has bagged two nominations ahead of the National Television Awards 2023. Confirming the news on Instagram, the show's official account revealed that the series is up for 'Returning Drama' while fan favourite Judy Parfitt – aka Sister Monica Joan – is nominated in the 'Drama Performance' category.

© Instagram Call The Midwife has landed two NTA nominations

The account – which has been posting regular updates on the upcoming Christmas special as well as season 13 – encouraged fans to vote online. Set to take place on Tuesday 5 September at the O2 Arena, the National Television Awards will be presented by Joel Dommett this year. To see the full list of nominees, click here.

In the meantime, the cast of Call The Midwife have been enjoying some rest and relaxation after filming the first half of season 13. At the end of July, it was confirmed that all actors are currently taking their summer break, and will return to film the latter half in the coming months.

© Call the Midwife/Instagram Megan Cusack on the set of Call the Midwife season 13

Sharing a couple of behind-the-scenes photos, the caption explained: "This week has been the last week of filming before we take our regular summer break on the production of Series 13 - and there has been a definite end-of-term feel to proceedings...

"Down in the clinic, our brilliant Meghan Cusack (Nancy) felt inspired to swap roles with trusty sound man Tom so she could try her hand at operating the boom microphone (I'm not sure she's quite got the hang of it...) Meanwhile, over at the Turner house, Patrick and Shelagh (Stephen McGann and Laura Main) sent us a summery kitchen selfie before they head off on their holidays."

WATCH: Call the Midwife teases emotional special episode with behind-the-scenes video

The caption concluded: "When we return, we have the second half of Series 13 to shoot, which will take us all the way through to November. And then we begin the countdown to Christmas!! The spirit on set is wonderful, and the stories we are filming are powerful and moving. We look forward to showing you…"

© BBC Season 13 commenced filming at the start of May

Naturally, the post sparked a major reaction from fans, who couldn't be more excited for the new episodes. "My favourite programme ever, can't wait to see series 13!" replied one. Such an amazing programme, never fails to exceed. Enjoy your break, very much looking forward to the next series," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Cannot wait!"

© Instagram The cast will be back to film the second half of season 13 after their annual summer break

While the BBC has yet to confirm exactly when in 2024 season 13 will arrive, if previous seasons are anything to go by, the new episodes will most likely premiere in January. What we do know, however, is that the series will take place in 1969 and is expected to tell stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks.

© BBC Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry as Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford in Call the Midwife

The topics covered in the upcoming episodes include Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Tetanus, Porphyria and TB. Fans can also expect some new arrivals in Poplar as Nonnatus House takes on newcomers Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford as part of its pupil midwife training scheme.