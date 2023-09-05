Call the Midwife star Laura Main shares heartfelt message to fans amid filming break on season 13

Call the Midwife star Laura Main has thanked fans for their support ahead of the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening.

Taking to Instagram, the actress encouraged viewers to vote for the show, which has bagged two nominations this year.

WATCH: Call The Midwife’s Turner family reunite to share special message

Not only is the series nominated in the 'Returning Drama' category, but fan favourite actress Judy Parfitt – aka Sister Monica Joan – is up for 'Drama Performance'.

Sharing a photo of the cast from last year's NTAs, Laura, who plays Shelagh Turner in the BBC period drama, wrote in the caption: "Just a few hours left to vote for Call the Midwife and Judy Parfitt in the National Television Awards!

"Voting closes midday on Tuesday 5th September and I’ve put the link in my bio. Thank you to everyone that votes Call the Midwife in Returning Drama category at the NTAs and gets our show on the shortlist and to the party."

She continued: "Here we are having fun at last year's event and really looking forward to more fun at this year's ceremony. It's so great to have a night out to celebrate our show, thanks to you. And this year to raise a glass and celebrate the incredible Judy Parfitt, up for Drama Performance, and so deserving.

"Please vote for her and CTM! Thank you!"

© BBC Filming on series 13 began at the start of May

Fans expressed their love for the show in the comments section and shared good luck wishes to the cast and crew. One person wrote: "Voted already for Call the Midwife. Best show on TV and gets me through a long dark January!" while another added: "Just voted! Good luck and can't wait for the new season! You are all amazing."

The stars of the drama will be able to let their hair down at the NTAs on Tuesday evening, which will take place at the O2 Arena.

The prestigious awards ceremony will come as a welcome break for the cast, who have been busy filming the 13th season of the show in recent months.

© Call the Midwife/Instagram The cast and crew went on a filming break in July

Production on the upcoming season began back in May and continued until the end of July, when the cast and crew took a well-deserved break for the summer.

The pause in filming was announced on Instagram, with the show's social media team explaining that the long filming days and time away from family can take its toll.

© BBC Judy Parfitt is nominated at this year's NTAs

"Filming days are long, and the hours are variable - sometimes the crew will need to shoot from early daytime into the very late evening to catch essential night scenes," read the caption. "Weeks of this, away from family, can take its toll - and so a good break in high summer allows the crew enough time to see their folks and get away for a holiday. The benefits to morale - and to the subsequent work - are enormous."

While we don't know when the cast will return to set to shoot the second half of the series, we do know that filming will wrap in November.