Bobby Brazier reveals how mum Jade Goody would have reacted to Strictly gig

It's been a meteoric year for Bobby Brazier with the star walking home with an NTA for Rising Star following his acting debut in EastEnders in July 2022, and the actor will soon be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 20-year-old is the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and Big Brother star Jade Goody, who sadly died in 2009 following her diagnosis with cervical cancer. Speaking to HELLO! and other media outlets, Bobby revealed how he thought Jade would have reacted to his stint on the popular dancing show. "She'd be happy that I'm doing something that makes me happy, as well as my friends, all my family and everyone who loves me," he shared.

WATCH: See how well you remember Strictly's past winners

He added: "They're [friends and family] are happy for me because they know how much I'm gonna enjoy myself and how happy I am to just be here."

Bobby is the latest EastEnders star to have been cast on Strictly, so he has plenty of castmates to turn to for advice, and he revealed some of the things his co-stars have told him.

© Shutterstock Jade is Bobby's mum

"Jimmy Bye keeps telling me to eat, I think he's worried that I'll get a little bit skinny," he joked. "But mainly to be myself, they all think really highly of me, bless them. So they think if I be myself and I just enjoy myself, I'll be fine."

Bobby has been feeling the support of his family since he shared the news, with father Jeff reposting the announcement and commenting: "Go on the boy!" alongside a heart emoji, while his stepmum Kate shared: "Proud of you @bobbybrazier."

© Instagram Bobby joined the cast of EastEnders last year

Speaking about his late mum in an interview with The Times, the actor said: "I guess I know my mum through other people's memories of my mum. Maybe memories of memories. I'm always being told about her and what she meant to people."

Bobby was asked about how he felt about following in his mother's footsteps, starring in a reality show, with the actor saying: "I don't really know. I just know I am taking some of the opportunities that come my way and Strictly was always going to be a yes because learning to dance was something I have always wanted to do. And learning to perform in front of so many people is exciting."

© Ray Burniston We can't wait to see Bobby on the dancefloor

He was also asked about how he felt Jade would react to his EastEnders casting, to which he said: "She'd be proud. Why wouldn't she be? Anyone who loves and cares about me, all my friends and my family, they're all proud and all supportive. I'm sure – well, I know – she'd be the same."

At the time of his casting, Bobby said: "I'm so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can't wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker. I'm looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it's going to be so much fun!"

© Robin Lee-Perrella Which pro will Bobby be paired with?

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, where we will find out who Bobby's professional partner will be.

READ: Former Strictly Come Dancing star issues warning to new celeb line-up

RELATED: Strictly's Anton Du Beke speaks out after spoilers for 2023 pairings are leaked