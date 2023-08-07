Strictly Come Dancing line-up: all of the contestants announced so far: LIVE UPDATES

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on our screens soon, so soon that we are finally finding out which celebrities will be taking part in the 2023 series! With everyone from actors to newsreaders taking part, it is a seriously impressive line-up! Here are all of the announcements so far - and stay tuned for more!
Angela Scanlon
All the rumours are true! Angela Scanlon will indeed be taking part on the show this year! The Irish TV presenter, whose shows include You Home Made Perfect and Ask Me Anything, said: "I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!"
Eddie Kadi
Comedian and radio presenter will be entertaining us on the BBC show very soon! The comedy legend has a huge international fanbase, and he was the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London. Speaking about his excitement to be taking part in the show, he said: "WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE."
Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Krishnan is a hugely popular journalist and broadcaster, and announced that he would be taking part after joining Claudia Winkleman on her BBC Radio 2 show. The TV personality is the main anchor for Channel 4 news and. Reports from around the world with his series, Unreported World. He said: "I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude. I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation."
Layton Williams
Everyone’s talking about Layton! The Bad Education and Everyone’s Talking about Jamie star will be putting on his dancing shoes for the show and - as he previously performed as Billy in the hit show Billy Elliot, we think he has what it takes to go all of the way! He said: "Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It's time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!"
Angela Rippon
On Friday, The One Show revealed that Angela Rippon CBE will be taking part in the show! The TV presenter and newsreader, 78, will be the oldest contestant to ever take part in the show. She said: "Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!"
Amanda Abbington
Welcome to Strictly, Amanda! The star is perhaps best known for her roles in Sherlock, Mr Selfridge and The Lost King, and opened up about taking part in the hit show, saying: "I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!"