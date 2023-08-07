Strictly Come Dancing line-up: all of the contestants announced so far: LIVE UPDATES

Eddie Kadi

© BBC Eddie Kadi is the fifth celebrity to join Strictly 2023

Comedian and radio presenter will be entertaining us on the BBC show very soon! The comedy legend has a huge international fanbase, and he was the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London. Speaking about his excitement to be taking part in the show, he said: "WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE."