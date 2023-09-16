Claudia Winkleman is a vixen in sparkles for first Strictly show

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens serving up a touch of sparkle to brighten the autumnal days ahead.

Presenter Claudia Winkleman knew exactly how to kick off series 21 in style with a sartorial blend of vampy black and Strictly embellishments. Ebony hues, luxe fabrics and sharp tailoring are just some of the TV star's staples on the BBC competition, so fans will be delighted that she stuck true to her signature style with her Nadine Merabi jumpsuit.

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 style secrets revealed

Known as the Luna jumpsuit, the £395 statement ensemble is made of rich velvet and finished with crystal details that catch the light. Shoulder pads, an open back and flared trousers add to the drama of the look, which can be pre-ordered online in sizes 6 to 18.

Claudia finished off her outfit with stunning skyscraper heels. The one constant in her weekly appearances is her beauty look, which tends to feature flawless skin, black eyeliner and long lashes, alongside her glossy black hair with her iconic chunky fringe.

She was joined on the launch show by her co-host Tess Daly, who looked equally as glamorous, as they announced the pairings for the 2023 competition.

The lineup consists of Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Nikita Kanda, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy, Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman, Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.

The launch is pre-recorded, allowing the celebrities and their professional dance partners to rehearse vigorously before hitting the dancefloor for the first live show on Saturday 23 September.

© Instagram Claudia often steps out in sparkles and sequins on Strictly Come Dancing

Even Claudia will be surprised by the pairings, as she previously joked to The Guardian: "They’re not allowed to tell me anything because I’m incredibly leaky – on every level, I’m 49 – so I find out the lineup at the same time as everyone else and it’s thrilling."

She also confessed she gets "ridiculously excited" about the show, comparing it to Christmas. "It’s all about sparkle and kindness. It’s a snow globe of a show. Even the make-believe baddie isn’t really evil. He’ll hate me for saying so but Craig Revel Horwood might be one of the loveliest men I’ve ever met," she added.

© Getty Claudia also wears glam velvet outfits for date nights with her husband Kris

Craig will be returning as a judge alongside head judge and former world champion Shirley Ballas, fellow champion Motsi Mabuse and former Strictly pro Anton Du Beke. It's going to be fab-u-lous, darling!

RELATED: Tess Daly is the ultimate princess bride for rustic wedding with Vernon Kay