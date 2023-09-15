Strictly star reveals pregnancy with second child in sweet post - and fans are thrilled

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Taylor, who appeared in the show back in 2022, has confirmed that she is expecting her second child with her husband Phil Black, in a very sweet post. Sharing a snap of herself with a baby bump while playing with her daughter, she captioned the post: "Excited. Terrified. Grateful. Hungry."

She followed the photo up with a statement in which she admitted that she had found pregnancy posts "tricky" over the years, and encouraged people to unfollow her if it made them uncomfortable in any way.

Ellie wrote: "Ratbag No. 2 - inbound. Pregnancy has been a funny old topic for me over the last few years and I've sometimes found it tricky following prego people online. For anyone in a similar headspace, if the idea of the inevitable baby spam that will follow makes you feel a bit weird, then I lovingly encourage you to be kind to your brainbox and mute or unfollow me. I hope you'll be back but whatever your situation, I wish you love and clarity as you continue to navigate your own journey."

Ellie Taylor confirmed her pregnancy in a sweet post with her daughter

She was inundated with support, with Sophie Ellis Bextor writing: "Congratulations," while this year’s Strictly contestant Angela Scanlon added: "CONGRATULATIONS!!!! So so happy for you xxxx" Molly Rainford also commented, writing: "Congratulations Ellie." Strictly pro Lauren Oakley posted: "Yaaay! Congratulations."

Speaking about her book about parenting, a fan added: "Your book was a real comfort to me when I became a mam and I’ve since passed on to friends who are navigating early motherhood. I’m currently due my second baby too so I’m looking forward to all the spam ahead."

Ellie Taylor's post about pregnancy

Ellie currently shares a five-year-old daughter, Valentina, with her husband. She shared a rare snap of the youngster during her time on Strictly, when she visited the set of the show. Captioning the image at the time, Ellie penned: "Ratbag came to watch a rehearsal. Verdict: 'I liked your dance mummy… can I do some drawing now.'"

© Photo: BBC Ellie starred on Strictly in 2022

Speaking about the early days of motherhood, Ellie previously explained: "When my daughter was born it was like a grenade was lifted out of my body and my optimism was turned upside down and inside out. You're dealing with this physical trauma and a newborn and my mind sort of collapsed. It was just the most intense experience I've ever been through." Her book, My Child and Other Mistakes, looks at dealing with the highs and lows of motherhood.

She was partnered with Johannes Radebe

The synopsis reads: "In this very funny book she writes candidly about her own personal experience exploring the decision to have a baby when she doesn't even like them, the importance of cheese during pregnancy, why she took hair straighteners to the labour ward, plus the apocalyptic newborn days, childcare, work and the inevitable impact on life and love and most importantly, her breasts."