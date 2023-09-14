Les Dennis has revealed his children's sweet reaction to him joining Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter and actor, who is perhaps best known for his long-running hosting gig on Family Fortunes, was chatting in a recent Q&A ahead of series 21 launching this weekend when he opened up about how his family, including his wife Claire Nicholson and his three children, took the news.

WATCH: Strictly 2023 shares first look at new series

"My wife cried," he began, adding: "My kids were really thrilled as well. Yeah, and all friends and family have been in touch and Michael Ball was the first to send a message to me."

In a separate interview, Les divulged more about Claire's emotional reaction: "She cried but in a good way. She didn't cry going 'Don't do it!'"

MORE: Amanda Holden's ex Les Dennis' mind-blowing connection to her husband Chris Hughes revealed

MORE: Bobby Brazier reveals how mum Jade Goody would have reacted to Strictly gig

© Ray Burmiston Les Dennis spoke about how his family reacted to him joining Strictly

As well as working as a presenter, Les has been an actor on television shows including Coronation Street, Casualty, Birds of a Feather and more. He's also no stranger to performing to a live audience having been in many stage productions in the West End, including as Grandad in the musical adaptation of Only Fools and Horses.

But it seems dancing in the Strictly ballroom is a whole new experience for Les to get used to. "It's so different for me. I mean, in musicals, I usually play the comedy role where I have like a soft shoe shuffle or a bit of movement, but never I've never done any ballroom or Latin."

Who is Les Dennis' wife?

Les Dennis has been married three times. The star was first married to Lynne Webster for 16 years but the pair split in 1990.

His second wife was television star and radio DJ Amanda Holden. Les and Amanda married in 1995 but after an affair between Amanda and fellow actor Neil Morrissey was exposed, they divorced in 2003. Despite the infidelity, there doesn't seem to be bad blood between Amanda and Les nowadays.

© Getty Amanda Holden and Les Dennis married in 1995

The Family Fortunes star said previously: "Amanda was in the papers recently, saying some nice things about me. That was very kind of her. "Maybe with time, she has been able to look back and see things differently. We're not in touch but I am happy that she's happy." He added: "I can watch Britain's Got Talent without getting angry. To be honest, it's like watching a different person, someone I've never met."

© Getty Les Dennis with his wife, Claire Nicholson

Les Dennis is now happily married to Claire Nicholson. The pair met in 2005 and they wed at a ceremony in Highgate in London.

Who are Les Dennis' children?

Les Dennis is a father of three. He shares his eldest son Phillip, 43, with his first wife Lynne, and his two youngest, daughter Eleanor, 15, and son Thomas, 12, with his third wife Claire.

© Dave J Hogan Les Dennis and Claire married in 2009

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

Strictly 2023 will begin with a launch show airing on Saturday 16th September. The launch is pre-recorded and then shown on BBC One and will see the pairing of the celebrities with their professional dancer partners. The first live show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 23rd September.