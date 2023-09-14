Strictly's Nigel Harmon's sheepish confession about training ahead of show

Strictly Come Dancing star Nigel Harmon has made a surprising confession about his training ahead of taking part in the much-anticipated dance competition, admitting that while his fellow celebrity co-stars were getting into shape, he had some other plans.

When asked how he had been preparing for the show while chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, Nigel said: "There is a fantasy answer to this and the real answer. When I agreed, it did get me to go back to the gym, when I agreed to do it, but not quite as much as I thought.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing shares first look at celebrities ahead of new series

"And then we went and had a little get together before the summer holidays. That's when the training was really gonna get intense, I was gonna go run and do all these things. I went to France and just ate baguettes and drank wine.

"It didn't work out quite as well as the same for me!"

© BBC Nigel Harman on Strictly

The star took part in the chat alongside Amanda Abbington, who also spoke about her training, saying: "I thought once I found out I got it, I'd be like, 'Well, I'm gonna train every day I'm going to get,' I just didn't. I just ended up cuddling my dogs and reading. I wish I'd done boot camp because it's hard, they're athletes. They're amazing. I sit there and watch them go. I love those who love the dances. They're just amazing."

Nigel has also spoken about his dance experience and told BBC: "I used to go to Amateur Dramatics in South Croydon, a bit of tap and jazz. I have a diploma in musical theatre...some shocking ballet dancing! I’m very good from the waist up...big face and good arms...waist down is shocking…no elasticity, nothing! When I left college, I danced on a cruise ship for six months, not the best one I’ll be honest,17 costume changes in a 35-minute show, that sort of thing!

© Photo: Rex Nigel is best known for starring in EastEnders

"I did some musicals in London when I was first starting out, I would understudy the lead, so I had to dance well enough to do the ensemble stuff, but I would always head for the back. Very enthusiastic but not great. I haven’t really danced in 20 years though! Enthusiastic, with a bit of training. I’ve never learnt a step of Ballroom or Latin dancing."

When is Strictly back on our screens?

Strictly will be back for the launch episode on Saturday 16 September 2023, with the show beginning in earnest usually one week or two weeks after the launch. The first elimination will take place two weeks into the competition.

© Ray Burniston Strictly Come Dancing's 2023 line-up

Who is taking part in Strictly 2023?

The full line-up for 2023 is as follows: Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Nikita Kanda, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy CBE, Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman, Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.