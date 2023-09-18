Fans pay tribute after This Morning’s expert dies suddenly - details

This Morning expert Dr. Uchenna Okoye has very sadly passed away, it has been confirmed. The dentist and TV personality, who also appeared on 10 Years Younger in 10 Days, died after a "sudden illness" on Friday.

The news was confirmed via her Instagram account. Sharing a photo of Uchenna, the caption read: "We are heartbroken to announce that Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a sudden illness on Friday 15th September 2023. We know many of you will be devastated and shocked to see this post. We ask for your prayers and some privacy at this difficult time. We will be in touch in the coming days." She is survived by her daughter.

Tributes poured in from her friends, colleagues and fans, with one writing: "Our wonderful Uchenna - it’s so sad. Vibrancy, kindness, generosity and love were in her soul and those of us who knew her adored her and her beautiful daughter. Condolences to Uchenna’s loving family." Another person added: "Beautiful Uchenna! An industry beacon who quickly became a friend to many of us. So warm, generous and funny. Sending condolences to her family and friends."

A third person wrote: "Such devastating news. She was such a vital and inspiring woman, and so passionate about her work. Sending much love to her family."

The cosmetic dentist delighted our readers after she sat down with HELLO! for an interview back in April, where she spoke about the demands of her job, and unwinding after a long day. She said: "I always make time for a massage once a week, but I realised these aren't simply a luxury. As a busy dentist, I spent a full 10 hours a day crouched over looking into people’s mouths, so a massage is a necessity.

"The one thing that's a true indulgent treat is a candle. I have them everywhere in the house and they've become a daily ritual for me… My daughter loves it too and gets excited when she sees me lighting them as she knows it is her time with me also, it’s downtime."