The ‘shocked’ This Morning presenter released a heartfelt tribute to This Morning favourite Matty Lock, who died aged just 19

Holly Willoughby had a very sad update to share with This Morning fans over the weekend. The TV presenter confirmed the news that teenager Matty Locke, who appeared on the show several times, has died, aged just 19.

“So shocked and saddened to hear the news today, “ wrote Holly on her Instagram Stories. “Matty was a wonderful person with a true passion for what he did… My love goes out to his friends and family at what must be a very difficult time.”

The teenager's death was announced Sunday in a statement released by ITV, praising the "delightful young man" who was loved by fans. Holly had also commented on the announcement, paying tribute to “such a lovely and talented young man” and sending her thoughts to his loved ones.

The statement from ITV continued: "He was a delightful young man, a joy to work with and his passion for vacuum cleaners and general mechanics was infectious. His family came to the studio and they were so proud that he’d turned a childhood hobby into a career."

Matty will be remembered by fans for his fun reviews of vacuum cleaners - he appeared on the show several times alongside Holly.

© HGL Holly is heartbroken over the loss to the This Morning family

Former This Morning star Rylan added his voice to those leaving tributes. "God that’s really sad. Sending love x,” he wrote. Hundreds of other Instagram followers expressed their sadness and shock over the sad news.

Matty's love of vacuums started when, aged two, he got his first toy Henry - and by the time he turned five he was happily hoovering at home

When he was just 13 Matty had sold around 300 machines to cleaning companies, private homeowners and even his schoolteachers. He said back in 2018: "I just find it so satisfying getting them from places like builder's yards where they're full of plaster - being able to clean them up, make them look nice and get them up to a really good standard."