If there's one thing Netflix does well, it's brilliantly gripping documentaries about real-life crimes, stories and mysteries. The streaming giant's latest offering – which has been sitting comfortably in the trending shows – is MH370: The Plane that Disappeared.

The three-part documentary seeks to explore what happened to Malaysian Airlines flight 370 which disappeared from radar – and thin air – on 8 March 2014. The plane took off from Kuala Lumpur and was headed to Beijing but, tragically, the plane, and the 239 people on board, never landed in China.

The documentary explores the mystery and puts forward three different theories on what might have happened on that fateful day. Was it a government conspiracy? A mysterious accident? Or something bigger? Check out the video below to see the trailer ahead of tuning in…

WATCH: The gripping trailer for Netflix's new documentary on MH370

Loading the player...

Journalists, aviation experts, and investigators are clearly still striving to get to the bottom of the mystery and the documentary does a brilliant job of exploring what has been put forward so far. But, for those who are yet to tune in, we've outlined the three theories put forward in the documentary below. Keep reading to find out more…

Theory one: the pilot was responsible

The first point of call that government officials and experts turned to when beginning to investigate what happened was, perhaps unsurprisingly, the pilot. One aviation journalist who features heavily throughout the three episodes is Jeff Wise who outlines the first theory in episode one.

MORE: 11 must-watch Netflix movies to look forward to in 2023

MORE: Cameron Diaz's new movie Back in Action: All we know amid Jamie Foxx firing claims

MH370: The Plane that Disappeared is on Netflix now

The theory states that the pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah conducted a "mass-murder-suicide plot" to take down the plane. He states that rather than heading north to Beijing, the pilot turned the plane around and headed south, removed the oxygen from the plane by depressurising the cabin and the cockpit before eventually running out of fuel and then nosedived into water.

Jeff initially seemed convinced that this was the answer. But, there has been little evidence to prove this was the case, therefore it's not a conclusive idea. Not only that, another incident threw a curveball. This brings us to theory two…

Three mains theories were proposed in the three-part series

Theory two: the plane was hijacked

In July 2014, just four months after MH370 disappeared, a shocking update was brought to light. A second Malaysia Airlines plane, MH17, was shot down in Ukraine near the Russian border. Over 300 people were tragically killed. US Intelligence concluded it was shot by a surface-to-air missile.

The incident then brought forward the idea that MH370 was the victim of an "act of war" through hijacking. Jeff then outlines his hypothesis in episode two that two Russian spies managed to get on board the flight before heading into the electronics bay underneath the plane where the computers that control the plane's flight system are kept.

MORE: Bridgerton stars share major update on season 3 - and fans are excited

Debris was found in the Indian Ocean

From there, the theory states that they were able to remotely cut the power in the cockpit meaning that all communication from the pilot to air traffic control was lost, making the plane "disappear" from radar. From there, they would have had full control of the plane and been able to tragically end its journey.

However, aviation experts then went on to pour cold water on this theory, which Jeff admitted was "farfetched." Experts stated that controlling the plane from the electronics bay would have been "impossible." So what, then? This brings us to theory three…

Theory three: the plane was intercepted

This one, for us, is a little more complex. If the plane wasn't hijacked electronically by people on the plane, nor the pilot, then another theory points toward the plane being intercepted by external forces.

Florence De Changy – a French journalist who features heavily in the documentary, put forward her main theory in episode three that it was NATO or US Air Force planes with AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System), who potentially "jammed" MH370's communication system after picking up suspicious cargo on board.

The theory states that once MH370 merged away from Malaysian airspace before reaching Chinese airspace, it was in the "no-mans-land" area, a prime opportunity for interception. From here, the AWACS supposedly swarmed the plane and ordered it to make an emergency landing but the pilot, perhaps unaware of the unregistered cargo, ignored the calls before the plane then met its fate.

MORE: Luther: The Fallen Sun sparks same complaint following major star's absence

The mystery remains unsolved

At this point, viewers would do well to remember that the theories are exactly that: theories. Meaning there are, of course, some loose ends and unsubstantiated ideas within each notion about what happened to the plane.

The documentary provides balance from a number of other aviation experts, data scientists and investigators who also poured cold water on Florence's theory.

The series producer Harry Hewland explained the aims behind the documentary despite it providing no conclusive ending: "More than anything, we want to pull the hidden truths about MH370 out from the carpet under which they've been swept, and remind people that this is still a story with no ending, a mystery that hasn't been solved, that somebody out there knows more than the world has been told."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.