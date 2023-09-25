Strictly the Facts: James Jordan on Strictly's return show - and who he thinks will be first out

As a former Strictly Come Dancing professional who also knows all about being in the hot seat learning something new as the winner of Dancing on Ice, James Jordan knows everything there is to know about the nerves, the thrill and the fun of taking part in shows - both for the pros and their celebrity partners!
After eight years of dancing on Strictly after a lifetime of experience, the star also knows a thing or two when it comes to Ballroom and Latin technique - as well as the showmanship that needs to go into these moves - and is telling us how it is in his new series for HELLO!, Strictly the Facts! In the series, James will be talking about the highs and lows of everyone's favourite dancing show - from whether the routines deserve to go into the Hall of Fame for Strictly performances - or if they overscored and have room for improvement. Watch below as he breaks down episode one...
Best of the Bunch
James opened up about his favourite performances of the evening - and they might not have all topped the leaderboard, but they certainly brought the entertainment! Watch the video above to find out the star that he thinks will go far - despite not ranking too light with the judges - and see what James had to say about Katya Jones and Nigel Harman's utterly iconic Paso Doble!
The Strictly struggles
It can't be an evening of perfection for all of the contestants, and so of course there were some celebs and their dancing partners who struggled to find their dancing feet in week one. James opens up about the nerves that go into a night like this, as well as what key contestants should do in next week's show to avoid being in the dreaded dance off. Plus - did James agree with the judges' scores? Find out who he felt were somewhat overmarked for their Tango...
The Danger Zone…
The area you definitely don't want to be in, James breaks down who he thinks should be feeling the nerves about leaving the competition in week two - so who is in the danger zone?
The MVP!
Each week, James will be giving a shout-out to the best dancer of the evening, be it for their technique, their hard work, or their defying the odds. So who received the accolade for the opening show?