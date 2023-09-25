Strictly the Facts: James Jordan on Strictly's return show - and who he thinks will be first out

As a former Strictly Come Dancing professional who also knows all about being in the hot seat learning something new as the winner of Dancing on Ice, James Jordan knows everything there is to know about the nerves, the thrill and the fun of taking part in shows - both for the pros and their celebrity partners!

After eight years of dancing on Strictly after a lifetime of experience, the star also knows a thing or two when it comes to Ballroom and Latin technique - as well as the showmanship that needs to go into these moves - and is telling us how it is in his new series for HELLO!, Strictly the Facts! In the series, James will be talking about the highs and lows of everyone's favourite dancing show - from whether the routines deserve to go into the Hall of Fame for Strictly performances - or if they overscored and have room for improvement. Watch below as he breaks down episode one...

Best of the Bunch

James opened up about his favourite performances of the evening - and they might not have all topped the leaderboard, but they certainly brought the entertainment! Watch the video above to find out the star that he thinks will go far - despite not ranking too light with the judges - and see what James had to say about Katya Jones and Nigel Harman's utterly iconic Paso Doble!

© Guy Levy Kai Widdrington & Angela Rippon on Strictly Come Dancing

The Strictly struggles

It can't be an evening of perfection for all of the contestants, and so of course there were some celebs and their dancing partners who struggled to find their dancing feet in week one. James opens up about the nerves that go into a night like this, as well as what key contestants should do in next week's show to avoid being in the dreaded dance off. Plus - did James agree with the judges' scores? Find out who he felt were somewhat overmarked for their Tango...

Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly… Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.

Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.

Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.



The Danger Zone…

The area you definitely don't want to be in, James breaks down who he thinks should be feeling the nerves about leaving the competition in week two - so who is in the danger zone?

The MVP!

Each week, James will be giving a shout-out to the best dancer of the evening, be it for their technique, their hard work, or their defying the odds. So who received the accolade for the opening show?