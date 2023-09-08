Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has spoken out about people spoiling the show for fans amid news that the pairings for this year's competition were leaked online.

The former professional, who departed his role as a dancer to become a judge on the show in 2021, revealed how "irritating" he finds it when information is shared on spoiler websites and then spread to audiences.

"That irritates me. I get irritated. I hate anybody who's a spoiler," Anton told Metro online, adding: "I can only think they take great pleasure from it and I just want to say grow up. Don't spoil it for other people."

Anton's frustration comes amid news that the pairings for this year's BBC Ballroom and Latin competition were leaked online. The celebrities and the professional dancers are now aware of who they we will be dancing with for the next few months, but the partnerships are not officially revealed to the masses until the launch show.

© BBC Karen Hauer (centre) seen with her fellow Strictly Come Dancing castmates ahead of the 2023 series

The class of Strictly 2023 are, rightly, remaining tight-lipped about who their partner is, but many have been teasing fans about the upcoming reveal and expressing how pleased they are on social media.

Professional dancer Graziano Di Prima, who was paired with Kym Marsh last year, took to his Instagram Stories to share his excitement with fans. Speaking directly to the camera, the Italian champion said: "Hey guys. Just finished a full day of shooting and I cannot wait to reveal my partner, I literally cannot wait. So, get ready for the launch show and you're going to be part of my Strictly journey with my partner, I can't wait.

The professionals are gearing up for the return of Strictly

Meanwhile, others from the line-up were equally thrilled about revealing the pairings. Angela posted on Instagram: "I now know who my #Strictly partner is. I didn't realise how hideously anxious I was waiting, the control freak within losing her sweet little mind.

"Anyway, I've been put out of my misery and I am bloody delighted, we haven't started training yet but I already feel a bit calmer which I'm sure is deluded but I'm leaving in for now… Hit me your guess?!!"

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as hosts of Strictly Come Dancing

Layton Williams took teasing fans to the next level when he put on social media: "Swipe for my #Strictly PRO reveal! GOTCHA. Not yet - but sooooon! Launch show wrapped (airs 16th Sept) and training starts next week. Can't wait! #StrictlySlayton."

Viewers will find out who is dancing with whom when the launch show airs on BBC One on 16 September. Fans can look forward to seeing a brilliant group of celebrities hitting the dancefloor at Elstree Studios including: Amanda Abbington; Angela Rippon; Layton Williams; Krishnan Guru-Murthy; Eddie Kadi; Angela Scanlon; Zara McDermott; Adam Thomas; Nikita Kanda; Ellie Leach; Jody Cundy; Bobby Brazier; Nigel Harman; Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.