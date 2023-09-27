Strictly star breaks social media silence following public apology

Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon has shared a life update shortly after apologising for her actions after being reported to the police for not wearing a seltbelt. The TV personality, who is partnered with Carlos Gu on the hit dancing competition, shared a video of herself leaning out of a car door.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in a statement, she said: "I made absolutely the wrong decision when I filmed this video. I was coming from rehearsals and was giddy with excitement. That's not an excuse, because what I did was stupid and I'm sorry I let my excitement get the better of my judgement."

However, it looks like Angela has put the incident behind her, and shared a series of snaps of herself with Carlos and her family, including photos of rehearsals and her children, Ruby and Marie. She captioned the post: "Started and ended the day with my little women - peaceful start, chaotic end (I always forget that the baby has access to stuff that just wasn’t around.





"Our walls and her legs are destroyed!) as are mine for different reasons. The sweatiest, fastest, most full on dance I’ve ever done (we’re week 2 I get it but damn it’s quick!). Thank you @gkx_carlos for abundant snacks and pep talks and patience x PS we’re doing the JIVE. God help my pelvic floor."

Her fans were quick to share their support, with one writing: "Sending you all the positive energy for the rest of the week, you’ve got this queen!" Another person added: "Hope Rehearsals are going well Angela! Can't wait for Saturday. All my votes will go to Team Angelos!"

© Guy Levy Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu dance the tango

Angela was off to a great start on Strictly after dancing the Tango with her partner, and receiving a score of 23. Sharing her thoughts on performing her first dance on the show, Angela wrote: "Week one DONE!!! I’ve just had a fry up and a very small lie in. My head is reeling & I’m not quite sure what the hell happened. What a night. Everyone was incredible."

She continued: "I literally forgot how to speak. I was so nervous/stunned, so far out of my comfort zone, so exposed, so ladylike. But I loved every second of it & thank you ALL for the messages and comments on our TANGO!

© Instagram The Strictly contestant lives in London

When I heard we were doing it I almost vomited but actually I kind of loved being fierce & moody & fiery. Thank you so much to my dreamboat @gkx_carlos for being patient & kind & making me laugh without actually trying-you are one in a million. I am so happy you’re with me in this & cannot wait to unlearn everything & be taught a totally different dance tomorrow that has rules that are in complete contrast to everything we have drilled for the last week."