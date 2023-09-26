Angela Scanlon has been reported to the police after the TV presenter shared a video of her dancing while hanging out of the window of a moving car, according to the MailOnline.

The Your Home Made Perfect presenter uploaded the video to her Instagram on Monday which showed her celebrating after finishing a day of rehearsals for her current stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Angela, 39, who is paired with professional dancer Carlos Gu for the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition, was dancing while a friend recorded from the front seat. The video has since been deleted.

HELLO! has reached out to Angela's representatives for comment.

The presenter said in a statement: "I made absolutely the wrong decision when I filmed this video. I was coming from rehearsals and was giddy with excitement. That's not an excuse, because what I did was stupid and I'm sorry I let my excitement get the better of my judgement." The report also states that the presenter's position on the show won't be in jeopardy.

© Ray Burmiston Angela Scanlon for BBC Strictly

Meanwhile, Angela has been keeping her fans up to date with her Strictly progress so far.

On Saturday, she and Carlos took to the floor for the first live show of the series. The pair performed a Tango to Miley Cyrus' song, Prisoner, and earned praise from the four judges, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Carlos Gu.

© Guy Levy Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu dance the tango

Posting on her Instagram on Sunday, the TV star wrote: "Week one DONE!!! I've just had a fry up and a very small lie in. My head is reeling & I'm not quite sure what the hell happened. What a night. Everyone was incredible. I literally forgot how to speak I was so nervous/stunned, so far out of my comfort zone, so exposed, so ladylike.

© Instagram The Strictly contestant lives in London

"But I loved every second of it & thank you ALL for the messages and comments on our TANGO!! When I heard we were doing it I almost vomited but actually I kind of loved being fierce & moody & fiery. Thank you so much to my dreamboat @gkx_carlos for being patient & kind & making me laugh without actually trying-you are one in a million."

Angela added: "I am so happy you're with me in this & cannot wait to unlearn everything & be taught a totally different dance tomorrow that has rules that are in complete contrast to everything we have drilled for the last week."