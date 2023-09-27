Everything late NCIS star David McCallum said about his wife Katherine Carpenter

NCIS star David McCallum sadly passed away in September at the age of 90, just over a week after he celebrated his 56th wedding anniversary to his beloved wife, Katherine Carpenter.

A former actress and model turned interior designer, Katherine first met David on a photoshoot for his show, Man from U.N.C.L.E, and months later they tied the knot in New York. Keep reading for all the details on their decade-spanning romance, as well as insights into their marriage before David's sad death.

© Getty David and Katherine married in New York on September 16, 1967

Following their marriage in 1967, David and Katherine welcomed two children – a son, Peter, and a daughter, Sophie. Katherine is also a stepmother to David's sons from his first marriage to Hollywood actress, Jill Ireland.

While David typically remained tight-lipped about his personal life, on occasion he did talk about his marriage during interviews. Speaking to Closer Weekly in 2017, the TV star explained that he and Katherine are "two halves of a whole."

© Getty David has said that he and Katherine are "two halves of a whole"

He continued: "We work well together, and when problems come along, we solve them. The best thing about a marriage is you find out what the other person wants and make damned sure they get it."

In November 2022, David also spoke to Radio Times about his early career and credited Katherine for keeping their family running.

MORE: NCIS star David McCallum's famous son



© Olycom Spa/REX/Shutterstock The couple are parents to a son, Peter, and a daughter, Sophie

"I was very happy to get to work and get paid for it, pay school fees and insurance, you know. This is the life of an actor, particularly in the early years before you get a little better known: your main concern is to make enough money to keep the family running," he said.

"Fortunately I married a young lady who was more talented than I was [Katherine] and so we shared the burden together and we've had a very successful relationship. In fact, we've been married for 55 years."

WATCH: Meet the real-life partners of the cast of NCIS

David sadly passed away earlier this month, with his son Peter announcing his death on Monday 25 September, explaining that his father died of natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

After his death, David's NCIS co-stars shared touching tributes to their late colleague, including Mark Harmon, who played Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS until 2021. The actor shared a statement to TV Line that read: "David lived a great, full, long life. I was in awe when I first met him and all of us on the show were honored to have toed a mark opposite him. My condolences go out to Katherine and his family."

© CBS Photo Archive Mark Harmon shared a touching statement in response to David's death

Pauley Perrette, who portrayed Abby Sciuto from 2003 to 2018, shared a post on social media. Alongside a series of photos of the pair, she wrote: "Oh David. What a life. What a legend. What a journey. And your legacy will always be the love you have for your family. Love to Katherine and the kids and the grandkids, your absolutely very favorite things."