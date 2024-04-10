NCIS star Sean Murray pens message to fans amid season 22 renewal news and uncertainty over future

Sean Murray has penned a sweet message to NCIS fans and the show's crew after the exciting news that the CBS procedural has been renewed for a 22nd season.

Taking to Instagram after the announcement was shared, the actor, who plays Agent Timothy McGee, shared his gratitude to the drama's dedicated fans. "Thanks to everyone for continuing to stick with us... thanks to an incredible crew for helping make all this happen... season 22 of #NCIS coming at ya soon ;)," he wrote.

© CBS Sean Murray thanked fans for their support amid the renewal news

Viewers were over the moon with the news and shared their delight in the comments section. One person penned: "Yay!!!! Can't wait for more NCIS," while another added: "That's good news! For the fans and for the cast!! Another season! We will wait impatiently for it."

Sean's reaction will be a relief for fans after he revealed that his fate on the show is uncertain. In a new interview, the 46-year-old, who has starred in the drama since season one, said that no character is "quite safe".

NCIS will return with a 22nd season

"I think we learned this with things that have happened on the show over the years... No one is quite safe," he told People. "Obviously, being here 21 years, [I] have enjoyed, immensely, being a part of this show and continue to be incredibly grateful to be a part of this show, but you never know what's going to happen."

He added that the cast is having a "good time" on set and no one is "itching to go elsewhere at the moment".

The renewal of NCIS for another season comes as no surprise considering the show has ranked as the number-one broadcast drama for the last five consecutive seasons.

WATCH: Are you watching NCIS season 21?

CBS Entertainment chief Amy Reisenbach said in a statement: "The Neighborhood" — which was also renewed on Tuesday — "and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama. They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor, and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season."

It comes just weeks after the franchise's first international spinoff NCIS: Sydney was renewed for a second season.

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ NCIS: Sydney will be back with a second season

While CBS has yet to make an announcement regarding the future of NCIS: Hawai'i, we're hopeful that Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the team will be back to solve more crimes.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie Malik in the spin-off, revealed that there have "been talks" about him directing an episode of season four, which suggests that he's feeling positive about the show's future.

© CBS Broadcasting, Inc. NCIS: Hawai'i's future has yet to be confirmed

"I'm going to hopefully direct an episode of next season," said the actor. "There's talks of that. I shadowed a few directors last season to be able to see the behind-the-scenes stuff. You've got to put in the work and show the production team that you're serious about it."