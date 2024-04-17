NCIS star Cote de Pablo makes rare return to screens ahead of spin-off show – fans react

Cote de Pablo delighted fans with a surprise return to screens in celebration of the 1000th episode of NCIS on Monday.

The actress, who played Ziva David in the long-running CBS drama, appeared in a video message aired on the CBS show The Talk to mark the special milestone.

"A thousand episodes. That's a big number," said the actress. "Congratulations to everyone involved, to directors, actors, guest actors, casting directors, but most of all to our beloved fans. Big kiss to them because without them, none of this is possible.

© CBS Cote de Pablo appeared in a video message to celebrate 1000 episodes of NCIS

"We can't wait, Michael and I, to make you happy yet again exploring the characters of Tony and Ziva," she added.

It's safe to say fans were overjoyed to see Cote back on their screens. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "When I say I screamed when I saw #CotedePablo appear," while another added: "It's so great to see @M_Weatherly and Cote de Pablo back. Cote de Pablo has hardly changed after so many years."

A third person excitedly penned: "I COULD SCREAM."

© Sonja Flemming/CBS Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will reprise their roles as Ziva David and Anthony DiNozzo in an NCIS spin-off

Michael also made a special appearance in celebration of the 1000th episode, telling fans that he'll soon be heading to Budapest to film the upcoming spin-off for Paramount +, which will follow Cote and Michael's characters, Ziva and Tony, in Europe as they attempt to "raise their tween daughter and save the world".

The ten-episode series will follow the fictional couple as they find themselves on the run across Europe. While they've spent the last few years raising their daughter Tali, when Tony's security company is attacked, they must figure out who is after them.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images The show will see Tony and Ziva on the run across Europe

The show's official title has yet to be revealed, although its current nickname is NCIS: Europe. Showrunner John McNamara previously told TV Line: "If I told you what it is, I'd be violating the Espionage Act."

Production is set to begin in the summer and will commence in Budapest and then "possibly other locations in Europe", according to Michael. A release date has yet to be confirmed, but we expect the series will arrive towards the end of 2024 or early 2025.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Production will begin in Budapest in the coming months

In a joint statement released when the show was announced, Michael and Cote revealed that they'd been "talking about this story" for years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, they're ready to bring it to the small screen.

Teasing the show, they said: "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter."