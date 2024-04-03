NCIS: Hawai'i to welcome two returning stars in 'cliffhanger' season 3 finale - details

NCIS: Hawai'i is set to welcome two familiar faces in its upcoming season three finale.

According to Alex Tarrant, who plays Kai Holman, fans can expect "two special visits" from guest stars in the final episode.

"There's NCIS Elite. There are two special visits," he told TVLine, who confirmed that one of the stars returning to our screens is Henry Ian Cusick, who plays Agent John Swift.

Expanding on the episode, Alex said: "There is definitely a special twist that comes in towards the end. It was a shock to me when I was reading the scripts, that's for sure."

© CBS Photo Archive The season 3 finale will welcome two returning stars

Teasing a cliffhanger ending, he added: "And yes, the finale "most definitely… ends on a cliffhanger."

While the finale's plot details have been kept under wraps, we know it will be a two-parter. What's more, Yasmine Al-Bustami previously revealed that fans can expect a dramatic episode, featuring "a lot of action" and "death".

While we've still got a few weeks to go until season three concludes, fans will already be thinking about season four.

© CBS Photo Archive Yasmine Al-Bustami teased 'a lot of action' in the final episode

CBS has yet to confirm the show's future, with the network's Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach telling Deadline that it's "a little too early" to officially announce renewals.

However, during an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie Malik, revealed that he's hoping to direct an episode of series four, suggesting that the show will likely return.

© CBS Photo Archive Jason Antoon plays Ernie Malik in the series

"I'm going to hopefully direct an episode of next season," the actor told us.

"There's talks of that. I shadowed a few directors last season to be able to see the behind-the-scenes stuff. You've got to put in the work and show the production team that you're serious about it."

Jason also addressed the possibility of a crossover episode, revealing that it won't happen anytime soon. "That would be amazing and of course, I'm sure they would bring someone here and be like, 'Vanessa [Lachey] you go to Sydney'," he said.

© Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images Jason said a crossover episode won't be happening this season

"Would they do that? I have no idea. I don't think that would happen this season, of course, but people want to come to Hawai'i."

The most recent crossover episode aired in January last year, which saw the Hawai'i and LA spin-off shows unite with the flagship drama for a three-hour special event.

It was LL Cool J's trip to Hawai'i for the crossover episode that influenced his decision to join the cast for season three as a recurring guest star. "When he guest-starred in the crossovers when Chris O'Donnell and Wilmer Valderrama came, LL really loved the vibe," revealed Jason.

© Karen Neal/CBS LL Cool J joined NCIS: Hawai'i as a recurring guest star for season 3

"He talks about loving what he saw with the cast and the island and he really loved being part of that. I think that's why it came to be that he's on our show now."

NCIS: Hawai'i airs on Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.