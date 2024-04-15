Sean Murray dishes what NCIS co-stars, from Brian Dietzen to Gary Cole, are really like behind-the-scenes

As NCIS' longest-running cast member, there are a lot of on-set, behind-the-scenes stories that Sean Murray can spill.

The Timothy McGee actor has been part of the beloved CBS procedural since its inception in 2003, and has featured in a whopping 450 episodes, and counting.

Now, as the series celebrates its milestone 1,000th episode, out on Monday, April 15, the NCIS mainstay is dishing out fun details about what his co-stars are really like on set.

Speaking with People in honor of the extra special episode, Sean awarded some of his co-stars with superlatives, from who is the party animal of the cast and the class clown, to the most accident prone and most nurturing.

To celebrate their 1,000th, Gary Cole might have the best party ideas, as he was branded by Sean as the cast's "life of the party."

"Gary is the most... He's just the most perfect performer," he said, adding: "I don't know, I can't even really describe it. I just want to give it to Gary. I want to give it to Gary because he deserves that."

© CBS Gary is Alden Parkeron NCIS

As for who will be the entertainment at such a party, that would be none other than Wilmer Valderrama, the "biggest class clown."

"He's a lot of fun. I'm going to give that one to Wilmer," Sean said. "He's a steady stream of hilariousness for myself and many others, so we have a lot of fun shooting together, and I see that guy offset all the time."

© CBS Wilmer plays Nick Torres

And who does the cast have to watch for in case they slip or bump their head? That would be "poor Brian [Dietzen]" the "most accident-prone." He recalled: "I remember years ago we were shooting on location, and there was a small tree, and it was very windy and a huge amount of wind came in. What happened is, a branch had broken off the tree and it had come down and sort of hit Brian in the arm."

Still, he maintained: "I don't want to take away from his grace either. He's a graceful man and a hell of a performer and a hell of a physical per medium," and endearingly added: "I love that guy to death."

© CBS Brian is Jimmy Palmer, and Katrina is Jessica Knight

Last but not least, when it's time to nurture an injury or the aftermath from the partying, the cast can count on "the "biggest mom or dad," Katrina Law. "She's a mother herself with a young daughter, married," Sean said, and that she is "one of the most dedicated mothers I've ever seen and ever known."

"She cares so much about everyone and such a warm person… It's pretty amazing to see," he gushed, adding: "We're working our butts off and for those two or three minutes that we have between takes or setups, she's on FaceTime calls with her daughter. And to me, that's something that's really important and special."

