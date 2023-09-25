Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'Channel 4 TV drama' sparks reaction from fans

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are set to be fictionalised in a TV drama series detailing their rumoured fallout amid Phillip's departure from This Morning, according to reports, and fans have been sharing their thoughts online.

After news circulated that Channel 4 is said to be developing a show based on the events involving the former ITV presenter admitting to an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a production runner on the show, which lead to him quitting the morning programme after 20 years, many have spoken out on social media in defence of Holly and Phillip, stating that the TV drama is "not needed."

One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Really?? This isn't even needed… more ways to be cruel to celebs and people and winding up the public."

A second person agreed, writing: "This is way too soon to be doing a drama about what happened behind the scenes. It might also upset/annoy a lot of people at ITV." A third, meanwhile, asked: "Why is there a drama in the first place?" A fourth wrote: "Stop the earth… I'm getting off."

Phillip stepped down from his long-running role as presenter on This Morning in June after tensions reportedly grew between him and co-star Holly Willougby. Other This Morning regulars also accused the programme of having a "toxic work environment" behind the scenes.

Shortly after Phillip quit This Morning, he released a statement admitting to lying to colleagues about an affair between him and a production runner. At the time, Holly released a statement explaining that she had previously questioned her colleague and close friend about the affair, only to be met with a denial.

"It's taken time to process yesterday's news," she wrote on Instagram. "When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to find out that was a lie. Holly."

Phillip's statement, meanwhile, said: "Whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over."

He continued: "In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship. But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now.

"I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife."

Holly continues to host This Morning as lead presenter and is joined by many familiar faces from ITV's roster of broadcasters including Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle and more.