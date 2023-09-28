Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82.
The actor died peacefully in hospital.
Comedian David Baddiel recalls watching Michael Gambon on stage
Comedian and presenter David Baddiel shared his experience watching Michael perform on stage.
"First time I ever went to see any Theatre with a capital T it was Michael Gambon in Brecht’s Life Of Galileo at The National in 1980," he wrote, adding: "It’s still the best stage acting I’ve ever seen. RIP."
Jeremy Clarkson shares tribute on X
TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson shared a tribute to the late actor on X, writing: "I'm so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him."
Katherine Jenkins shares touching memories of Michael Gambon
Singer Katherine Jenkins took to Instagram with a sweet photo of her and Michael. Reminiscing about working with the actor, she penned in the caption: "My dear Kazran! My first acting role was opposite Sir Michael Gambon in the Doctor Who Christmas Special. He couldn’t have been kinder, calmer and more supportive. Today we have lost the loveliest of legends."
Tributes pour in for Michael Gambon on social media
Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor. One person wrote on X: "Michael Gambon was one of the greats. Travel well sir and thank you for the decades of joy and entertainment."
A second person added: "Raise your wand for Michael Gambon. Rest in peace Sir."
Sir Michael Gambon's death is announced
Actor Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82.
The actor, who is best known for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore in several Harry Potter films, passed away peacefully in hospital, according to his family.
A statement from Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon read: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.
"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia."
The actor was known for his impressive career both on stage and on screen, earning him three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards.
As well as his iconic role in Harry Potter, Michael also starred in the ITV series Maigret and the BBC series, The Singing Detective.