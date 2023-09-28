Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Actor Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82.

The actor, who is best known for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore in several Harry Potter films, passed away peacefully in hospital, according to his family.

A statement from Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon read: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

Michael Gambon passed away in hospital

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia."

The actor was known for his impressive career both on stage and on screen, earning him three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards.

As well as his iconic role in Harry Potter, Michael also starred in the ITV series Maigret and the BBC series, The Singing Detective.